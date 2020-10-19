Baby Cleaning Products Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Global Baby Cleaning Products Market 2020

Market Overview

Demand for high-quality baby cleaning products is expected to increase owing to surging awareness about baby hygiene, growing research and product innovation activities in baby cleaning products manufacturing industries, and increasing disposable income of citizens residing in developed countries. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with maintaining the hygiene of babies and various initiatives by the government and healthcare organizations have primarily undertaken to promote the use of baby cleaning products are among the primary growth stimulants for the global baby cleaning products market. Further, the lack of proper sanitation and hygiene can lead to several complications, such as blisters, rashes, itchiness, and inflammation in babies or children. The improved willingness of parents to spend more on their babies’ hygiene is expected to strengthen the market growth.

The following key manufacturers covered in this report

Procter & Gamble

Nuby

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson Services

Pigeon Corporation

Kimberly-Clark

Mayborn Group Limited

All such favourable initiatives are foreseen to encourage parents to utilize high-quality and safe baby cleaning products, including cleaning wipes, baby wash, and baby-specific fabric conditioners and laundry detergents, instead of regular products in order to prevent the chances of contamination. This factor, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the baby cleaning product market. Organizations operating in baby care product manufacturing and retailing industry are attempting to come up with innovative products that are more beneficial and secure for babies. This factor is further expected to support the growth of the overall baby cleaning products market.

The bottle washes are expected to witness high acceptance and considerable growth, owing to surging awareness regarding baby sanitation and hygiene. Using an adequate bottle wash is extremely imperative for maintaining the baby's hygiene and health. Normal quality bottle washes commonly include some harmful ingredients, such as Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, and artificial fragrance, which remain in the baby's bottle even after proper washing and cleaning. These toxic chemicals can have harmful effects on the baby's health, causing hormonal dysfunction. That's why the regular and cheap quality bottle wash proves to be carcinogenic for babies.

Market Segmentation

The global baby cleaning products market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, regional markets, and prominent market players. Based on the product types, the global baby cleaning products market can be segmented into-

Bottle Wash

Vegetable Wash

Cleaning Wipes

Laundry Detergents

Fabric Conditioners

Cleaning Sprays

Other Baby Cleaning Products

Laundry detergent is the dominant product segment that is responsible to contribute to the overall market growth. Baby specific laundry detergents are commonly safe and mild and don't contain any artificial chemical fragrance ingredient. Standard/regular laundry detergents include some harsh chemicals and additives, which may develop irritability on the sensitive skin of babies. Baby specific laundry detergents are hypoallergenic and free from any chemical-based fragrance component. In addition, the baby-specific laundry detergents are highly biodegradable, non-toxic, and are developed using plant-based and organic ingredients.

Major applications-

Retail

Non-Retail

E-commerce

Others

Regional Overview

Based on geography, the global baby cleaning products market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the overall baby cleaning products market owing to the rising birth rate and constant launch of advanced and high-quality products specific to baby care by the prominent market players. In addition, innovative marketing strategies being adopted by leading market players to promote their baby care products and increased adoption of digital marketing and online retailing are expected to increase the product demand in the North American countries, thereby driving the growth of this regional market. Furthermore, various favourable initiatives undertaken by the government and baby care product manufacturers are expected to propel the growth of the North American baby cleaning products market.

Industry News

Johnson & Johnson, the prominent and trusted baby care product manufacturing organization, declared the disclosure of 100% ingredient composition utilized in their baby care products range. Initiatives like this can help organisations in maintaining genuine consumer relationships, thereby enhancing the customer base, boosting sales, and increasing overall business productivity. Johnson & Johnson has launched a broad range of baby care products that are effective, safe, and extremely beneficial for maintaining baby's sanitation and hygiene.

