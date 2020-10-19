Kirkland Lake Gold Intersects Exceptional Gold Grades at Macassa Near Contact of South Mine Complex and Amalgamated Break
- Drilling to test south margin of South Mine Complex (“SMC”) intersects high-grade mineralization outside of current Mineral Reserves near contact with Amalgamated Break
|ο Key intercept:
|253.7 gpt over 14.5 metres (“m”) core length (SMC)1
|101.1 gpt over 4.1 m core length (SMC), previously unreported
|100.1 gpt over 2.0 m core length (SMC), previously unreported
- Drilling on Lower SMC (“LSMC”) confirms and expands mineralization along west margin of current Mineral Resource
|ο Key intercepts:
|103.3 gpt over 2.4 m core length (LSMC)
|58.9 gpt over 2.2 m core length (LSMC)
|49.5 gpt over 4.3 m core length (LSMC)
|41.2 gpt over 2.0 m core length (LSMC)
- Drilling on Amalgamated Zone intersects high grades with infill and expansion drilling near current west limit of Mineral Resource
|ο Key intercepts:
|210.4 gpt over 8.2 m core length (Amalgamated)
|52.9 gpt over 2.0 m core length (Amalgamated)
|48.2 gpt over 2.0 m core length (Amalgamated)
|35.4 gpt over 2.0 m core length (Amalgamated)
1. True widths of drill results being reported are not known at this time.
TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today reported new drill results from 135 holes (47,683 m) of underground exploration drilling from the Macassa Mine in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Holes in the program were completed from platforms located on the 5300, 5600 and 5700 levels and designed mainly to confirm and extend resources within the SMC, LSMC and Amalgamated zones. Resources within the Amalgamated Zone consist of a series of mineralized lenses first identified by drilling in 2019 which are located on the south side of the SMC and adjacent to the Amalgamated Break.
Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “Today’s results are encouraging as they support our view that there is substantial exploration potential in areas where the dip of the SMC approaches the contact with mineralized zones stacked vertically along the Amalgamated Break. These are separate areas of gold mineralization coming together, which is very interesting, and what we are seeing are some extremely high-grade intersections. The results today also continue to expand the mineralization at depth in the LSMC and identify new areas of high-grade mineralization along the Amalgamated Break, further increasing our confidence that there are new Mineral Reserves to be discovered as we drill along the Break through the Kirkland Lake camp. The new intersections being reported around the SMC and along the Amalgamated Break complement the results we issued in April that identified a large corridor of high-grade mineralization in close proximity to the #4 Shaft location, located at depth along the Main Break below the former mine workings on the Kirkland Minerals property. In combination, our drilling at Macassa this year has been successful in all three key areas of our exploration program: continuing to grow and expand the SMC, confirming the considerable exploration potential of the Amalgamated Break and demonstrating that there are significant ounces yet to be discovered, and mine life to be added, along the historic Main/’04 Break.”
One of the holes (427 m) completed during the program (57-992) was collared in a platform on the north side of the 5700 Level and drilled in a southwesterly direction to test the margin of the SMC (see Figures 1 and 2). The hole was highly successful intersecting 253.7 gpt over 14.5 m, including 1,572.9 gpt over 0.6 m, 1,313.5 gpt over 0.3 m and 1,265.1 gpt over 0.6 m near the planned target location and slightly below the current Mineral Reserve for the SMC. The new intercept is also located between 9 and 39 m west of three previously unreported intercepts from the SMC including 101.1 gpt over 4.1 m from 57-704, 100.1 gpt over 2.0 m from 57-689 and 37.7 gpt over 3.6 m from 57-703, as well as four additional high-grade intercepts located immediately north of the Amalgamated Break. One of these four Amalgamated Zone intercepts is a new result and included 68.2 gpt over 2.3 m from 53-3053, while the other three intercepts had been previously reported (see press release dated May 2, 2019) and included 429.1 gpt over 3.3 m from 57-704, 164.8 gpt over 3.0 m from 57-689 and 26.7 gpt over 2.0 m from 57-703. Current interpretations for this part of the mine suggest that the new and previously unreported intercepts occur where the shallow southward dipping SMC begins to intersect steeply north dipping zones adjacent to the Amalgamated Break resulting in a broad zone of alteration containing multiple high-grade structures containing between 1 and 5% pyrite and local visible gold. Due to the complexity of mineralization in the vicinity of new intercept, the true width cannot be definitively established at this time, but is estimated to be between 5 and 10 m. The area to the west and to depth of the new intersection remains open for testing for at least another 25 to 30 m.
A total of 54 of the new holes (22,204 m) of drilling from the new program were drilled northwards from platforms on the 5300 and 5700 levels and were designed to infill and expand inferred Mineral Resources near the west limit of the LSMC (Figure 3). Key intercepts from the drilling include 33.3 gpt over 2.0 m, including 177.6 gpt over 0.4 m, from 53-4114, 32.1 gpt over 2.0 m, 22.0 gpt over 3.2 m and 20.2 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-4116A, 31.8 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-4120, 24.6 gpt over 2.1 m from 53-4118, and 19.3 gpt over 3.2 m and 22.8 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-4162, which are from holes targeting inferred Mineral Resources and untested gaps in drill information on the upper west side of the LSMC. Additional key intercepts from this area include 103.3 gpt over 2.4 m, including 542.0 gpt over 0.3 m, from 57-903, 58.9 gpt over 2.2 m from 57-879, 49.5 gpt over 4.3 m, including 164.9 gpt over 1.2 m, from hole 57-975 and 41.2 gpt over 2.0 m and 38.0 gpt over 2.1 m from 57-976. These intersections are from holes designed to infill and expand inferred Mineral Resources on the lower west portion of the LSMC structure. Considering the results achieved and the fact that the area immediately to the west of the new holes remains largely untested, the potential to add new Mineral Resources with further drilling is considered excellent.
An additional 80 holes (47,688 m) of drilling from the new program were drilled southwards from platforms on the 5300, 5600 and 5700 levels to confirm and expand current inferred Mineral Resources within the Amalgamated Zone near the current west limit on the 5300 Level (Figure 4). Significant results from the drilling include 11.0 gpt over 2.4 m from 53-4040, which was drilled near the top of the current Mineral Resource, as well as 210.4 gpt over 8.2 m, including 463.0 gpt over 3.7 m, from 53-4033, 52.9 gpt over 2.0 m, including 172.3 gpt over 0.6 m, from 53-4041 and 35.4 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-4045, which were drilled 50 to 60 m up dip.
Additional significant results include 48.2 gpt over 2.0 m, including 317.6 gpt over 0.3 m, from 57-900, 20.2 gpt over 2.1 m from 57-902, 13.5 gpt over 3.0 m from 57-895 and 13.2 gpt over 2.0 m from 57-975, which were drilled mainly to infill an untested gap in the east part of the current inferred Mineral Resource, as well as 8.3 gpt over 9.0 m from 56-777, 14.4 gpt over 2.4 m from 53-4027 and 12.9 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-4039, which were drilled near the west edge of the current Mineral Resource and extending mineralization by another 25 m.
Based on the latest results, and the large areas remaining to be tested along strike and dip, the potential to identify new areas of high-grade mineralization along the Amalgamated Break remains excellent.
Exploration drilling at Macassa is currently continuing with nine drills underground and one drill on surface. Drilling over the balance of the year will remain focused on testing the SMC and Amalgamated Zones.
Qualified Person
The Company’s exploration programs at Macassa are conducted under the supervision of Eric Kallio, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration. Eric Kallio is the ‘qualified person’ for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.
QA/QC Controls
The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. The drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core samples shipped to Swastika Laboratories in Swastika, Ontario. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification. Other QA/QC includes the insertion of certified reference standards, blanks and the regular re-assaying of pulps and rejects at alternate certified labs. Gold analysis is conducted by fire assay using atomic absorption or gravimetric finish. The laboratory re-assays at least 10% of all samples and additional checks may be run on anomalous values.
About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a growing gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that produced 974,615 ounces in 2019. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.
For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.klgold.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phone: +1 416-840-7884
E-mail: tmakuch@kl.gold
Mark Utting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 416-840-7884
E-mail: mutting@kl.gold
|Table 1. New Drill Holes – SMC and LSMC 1
|Macassa Exploration 2020
|
Drill Hole
|
Zone
|COLLARS - UTM NAD 83
|Direction
|Core Interval
|Results
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip
|End Depth (m)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au_GPT
|53-3053**
|Amalgamated
|569261
|5331243
|31
|-64
|305
|253.5
|255.8
|2.3
|68.2
|53-3961
|Amalgamated
|568756
|5331151
|217
|-78
|320
|NSV
|53-3963A
|Amalgamated
|568756
|5331151
|245
|-75
|314
|NSV
|53-4002
|Amalgamated
|568758
|5331153
|171
|-51
|259
|NSV
|53-4003
|Amalgamated
|568758
|5331152
|177
|-42
|229
|NSV
|53-4004
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331150
|226
|-46
|198
|NSV
|53-4005
|Amalgamated
|568756
|5331151
|223
|-74
|290
|NSV
|53-4007
|Amalgamated
|568755
|5331151
|264
|-54
|259
|NSV
|53-4026
|Amalgamated
|568756
|5331151
|237
|-66
|207
|NSV
|53-4027
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|218
|-71
|220
|157.3
|159.7
|2.4
|14.4
|53-4028
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|218
|-64
|189
|NSV
|53-4029A
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|204
|-71
|220
|NSV
|53-4030
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|209
|-69
|207
|159.1
|161.1
|2.0
|3.2
|Including
|160.6
|161.1
|0.5
|13.0
|53-4030
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|209
|-69
|207
|165.2
|171.3
|6.1
|3.1
|53-4031
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|206
|-66
|192
|NSV
|53-4032
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|210
|-53
|174
|NSV
|53-4033
|Amalgamated
|568758
|5331151
|195
|-44
|213
|123.1
|131.4
|8.2
|210.4
|Including
|124.1
|127.7
|3.7
|463.0
|53-4037
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331150
|227
|-43
|183
|NSV
|53-4038
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|214
|-53
|198
|NSV
|53-4039
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|199
|-70
|229
|150.8
|152.9
|2.0
|12.9
|Including
|150.8
|151.3
|0.5
|47.8
|53-4040
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331150
|181
|-65
|213
|163.4
|165.8
|2.4
|11.0
|Including
|163.4
|164.0
|0.6
|34.5
|53-4041
|Amalgamated
|568758
|5331150
|179
|-56
|229
|76.8
|78.8
|2.0
|52.9
|Including
|76.8
|77.4
|0.6
|172.3
|53-4042
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331150
|173
|-59
|259
|NSV
|Macassa Exploration 2020
|
Drill Hole
|
Zone
|COLLARS - UTM NAD 83
|Direction
|Core Interval
|Results
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip
|End Depth (m)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au_GPT
|53-4044
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|169
|-53
|244
|167.9
|53-4045
|Amalgamated
|568758
|5331150
|168
|-47
|229
|117.0
|119.0
|2.0
|35.4
|Including
|118.0
|118.6
|0.6
|102.3
|53-4046
|Amalgamated
|568758
|5331150
|167
|-50
|244
|152.5
|154.5
|2.0
|3.2
|53-4066
|Amalgamated
|570026
|5331723
|27
|-67
|338
|NSV
|53-4092
|Amalgamated
|568756
|5331151
|264
|-63
|238
|NSV
|53-4093
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|186
|-60
|198
|NSV
|53-4094
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|180
|-49
|183
|NSV
|53-4095
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|180
|-49
|183
|NSV
|53-4096
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|165
|-48
|213
|NSV
|53-4097
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|163
|-51
|213
|NSV
|53-4098
|Amalgamated
|568757
|5331151
|165
|-55
|211
|NSV
|53-4126
|Amalgamated
|568900
|5331233
|269
|0
|216
|127.1
|129.1
|2.0
|3.2
|53-4127
|Amalgamated
|568900
|5331233
|269
|-14
|274
|NSV
|56-737
|Amalgamated
|568729
|5331340
|202
|-30
|328
|NSV
|56-743
|Amalgamated
|568729
|5331340
|215
|-38
|335
|NSV
|56-744
|Amalgamated
|568729
|5331340
|207
|-49
|366
|NSV
|56-745
|Amalgamated
|568729
|5331340
|200
|-37
|335
|NSV
|56-747
|Amalgamated
|568730
|5331340
|187
|-33
|366
|NSV
|56-751A
|Amalgamated
|568732
|5331340
|178
|-28
|412
|NSV
|56-752
|Amalgamated
|568730
|5331341
|180
|-40
|412
|NSV
|56-753
|Amalgamated
|568732
|5331340
|187
|-26
|381
|NSV
|56-754
|Amalgamated
|568733
|5331342
|183
|-14
|396
|NSV
|56-755
|Amalgamated
|568731
|5331340
|204
|-29
|305
|NSV
|56-756
|Amalgamated
|568732
|5331340
|195
|-27
|305
|NSV
|56-757
|Amalgamated
|568729
|5331340
|190
|-38
|351
|NSV
|56-759
|Amalgamated
|568731
|5331340
|203
|4
|335
|NSV
|56-760
|Amalgamated
|568732
|5331340
|199
|-3
|335
|NSV
|56-761
|Amalgamated
|568731
|5331340
|196
|3
|351
|NSV
|56-762
|Amalgamated
|568729
|5331340
|192
|8
|351
|NSV
|56-763
|Amalgamated
|568732
|5331340
|189
|3
|351
|NSV
|56-765
|Amalgamated
|568729
|5331340
|186
|8
|380
|NSV
|56-766
|Amalgamated
|568732
|5331340
|183
|2
|381
|NSV
|56-767
|Amalgamated
|568732
|5331340
|180
|8
|396
|NSV
|56-769
|Amalgamated
|568728
|5331341
|204
|-60
|427
|NSV
|56-772
|Amalgamated
|568731
|5331339
|206
|-23
|290
|243.8
|246.9
|3.0
|4.0
|56-773
|Amalgamated
|568731
|5331339
|208
|-15
|290
|242.3
|246.0
|3.7
|6.5
|56-774
|Amalgamated
|568731
|5331339
|210
|-19
|290
|243.1
|252.7
|9.6
|4.8
|Macassa Exploration 2020
|
Drill Hole
|
Zone
|COLLARS - UTM NAD 83
|Direction
|Core Interval
|Results
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip
|End Depth (m)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au_GPT
|56-775
|Amalgamated
|568728
|5331341
|212
|-22
|290
|250.2
|256.6
|6.4
|6.5
|Including
|251.2
|252.4
|1.2
|17.1
|56-776
|Amalgamated
|568731
|5331339
|213
|-31
|290
|NSV
|56-777
|Amalgamated
|568731
|5331339
|214
|-18
|290
|244.1
|253.0
|9.0
|8.3
|Including
|244.7
|246.2
|1.5
|17.0
|Including
|252.4
|253.0
|0.7
|23.1
|56-778
|Amalgamated
|568731
|5331339
|219
|-23
|335
|NSV
|56-779
|Amalgamated
|568731
|5331339
|222
|-21
|290
|243.5
|245.5
|2.0
|5.0
|56-779
|Amalgamated
|568731
|5331339
|222
|-21
|290
|251.2
|253.2
|2.0
|6.5
|56-780A
|Amalgamated
|568728
|5331340
|222
|-32
|305
|NSV
|56-781
|Amalgamated
|568728
|5331340
|223
|-24
|290
|249.5
|254.2
|4.7
|5.3
|57-689*
|Amalgamated
|569221
|5331373
|267
|-40
|277
|94.5
|97.5
|3.0
|164.8
|57-703*
|Amalgamated
|569221
|5331374
|273
|-46
|168
|101.3
|103.3
|2.0
|26.7
|57-704*
|Amalgamated
|569221
|5331374
|260
|-44
|152
|79.2
|82.6
|3.3
|429.1
|57-878
|Amalgamated
|568934
|5331173
|25
|-65
|518
|20.4
|22.9
|2.4
|8.9
|Including
|20.4
|21.0
|0.5
|30.0
|57-879
|Amalgamated
|568935
|5331174
|11
|-50
|396
|16.2
|18.3
|2.1
|3.9
|57-880
|Amalgamated
|568934
|5331172
|11
|-60
|488
|16.5
|18.7
|2.3
|4.8
|57-892
|Amalgamated
|568936
|5331174
|45
|-30
|375
|18.9
|20.9
|2.0
|3.3
|57-894
|Amalgamated
|568936
|5331174
|45
|-63
|517
|21.0
|23.1
|2.1
|3.1
|57-895
|Amalgamated
|568936
|5331174
|52
|-58
|457
|15.2
|18.3
|3.0
|13.5
|Including
|15.2
|16.2
|0.9
|30.9
|57-896
|Amalgamated
|568936
|5331174
|56
|-46
|396
|17.9
|19.9
|2.0
|3.2
|57-900
|Amalgamated
|568935
|5331173
|357
|-52
|503
|8.4
|10.4
|2.0
|48.2
|Including
|8.4
|8.7
|0.3
|317.6
|57-900
|Amalgamated
|568935
|5331173
|357
|-52
|503
|16.5
|19.2
|2.7
|5.0
|Including
|16.8
|17.1
|0.3
|20.7
|57-901
|Amalgamated
|568935
|5331173
|4
|-58
|488
|11.0
|13.0
|2.0
|3.2
|Including
|11.6
|12.2
|0.6
|10.0
|57-902
|Amalgamated
|568935
|5331174
|9
|-54
|503
|21.3
|23.6
|2.2
|3.0
|57-902
|Amalgamated
|568935
|5331174
|9
|-54
|503
|28.9
|31.0
|2.1
|20.2
|Including
|29.6
|30.4
|0.7
|56.9
|53-4111
|Lower SMC
|568756
|5331152
|21
|-62
|366
|NSV
|53-4112
|Lower SMC
|568756
|5331153
|25
|-58
|351
|NSV
|53-4113
|Lower SMC
|568756
|5331153
|29
|-54
|348
|285.4
|287.5
|2.0
|3.9
|53-4114
|Lower SMC
|568755
|5331153
|31
|-48
|335
|264.0
|266.0
|2.0
|33.3
|Including
|264.5
|264.9
|0.4
|177.6
|53-4115
|Lower SMC
|568755
|5331153
|24
|-45
|320
|264.6
|266.6
|2.0
|4.7
|Macassa Exploration 2020
|
Drill Hole
|
Zone
|COLLARS - UTM NAD 83
|Direction
|Core Interval
|Results
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip
|End Depth (m)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au_GPT
|53-4116A
|Lower SMC
|568755
|5331153
|21
|-41
|381
|229.5
|231.5
|2.0
|22.0
|Including
|230.0
|230.3
|0.3
|121.9
|53-4116A
|Lower SMC
|568755
|5331153
|21
|-41
|381
|248.4
|250.4
|2.0
|34.1
|Including
|249.0
|249.6
|0.6
|110.6
|53-4116A
|Lower SMC
|568755
|5331153
|21
|-41
|381
|259.2
|261.2
|2.0
|20.2
|Including
|259.8
|260.3
|0.5
|83.9
|53-4117A
|Lower SMC
|568756
|5331152
|33
|-65
|384
|NSV
|53-4118
|Lower SMC
|568753
|5331154
|34
|-43
|363
|255.4
|257.5
|2.1
|24.6
|53-4119
|Lower SMC
|568756
|5331152
|46
|-64
|396
|NSV
|53-4120
|Lower SMC
|568753
|5331154
|41
|-47
|363
|288.2
|290.3
|2.0
|31.8
|Including
|288.9
|289.3
|0.4
|146.9
|53-4121A
|Lower SMC
|568753
|5331154
|42
|-42
|351
|282.7
|284.7
|2.0
|14.8
|Including
|283.3
|284.2
|0.9
|31.9
|53-4122
|Lower SMC
|568753
|5331154
|51
|-60
|412
|326.4
|328.7
|2.2
|43.7
|Including
|327.1
|327.4
|0.3
|229.2
|53-4123
|Lower SMC
|568753
|5331154
|50
|-54
|409
|320.6
|323.1
|2.4
|42.6
|Including
|321.6
|321.9
|0.3
|142.8
|53-4160
|Lower SMC
|568756
|5331152
|22
|-54
|354
|261.5
|263.5
|2.0
|10.6
|Including
|263.2
|263.5
|0.3
|56.4
|53-4160
|Lower SMC
|295.4
|298.4
|3.0
|19.6
|53-4161A
|Lower SMC
|568756
|5331152
|22
|-49
|341
|270.6
|272.6
|2.0
|3.9
|Including
|271.3
|272.2
|0.9
|7.6
|53-4162
|Lower SMC
|568755
|5331153
|30
|-50
|344
|279.2
|282.4
|3.2
|19.3
|Including
|279.2
|279.5
|0.3
|121.5
|Including
|281.9
|282.4
|0.5
|53.4
|53-4162
|Lower SMC
|568755
|5331153
|30
|-50
|344
|331.6
|333.6
|2.0
|22.8
|Including
|332.5
|333.5
|0.9
|50.1
|53-4164
|Lower SMC
|568755
|5331153
|24
|-43
|323
|NSV
|57-745
|Lower SMC
|568933
|5331172
|349
|-35
|412
|NSV
|57-752
|Lower SMC
|568935
|5331173
|17
|-62
|472
|NSV
|57-779
|Lower SMC
|568936
|5331173
|357
|-59
|460
|453.2
|455.2
|2.0
|16.5
|Including
|453.2
|454.1
|0.8
|40.2
|57-879
|Lower SMC
|568935
|5331174
|11
|-50
|396
|340.2
|342.4
|2.2
|58.9
|Including
|340.2
|341.4
|1.2
|97.8
|57-880
|Lower SMC
|568934
|5331172
|11
|-60
|488
|410.3
|412.5
|2.2
|48.5
|Including
|411.8
|412.5
|0.7
|152.8
|57-781
|Lower SMC
|568934
|5331172
|358
|-67
|488
|NSV
|57-790
|Lower SMC
|568933
|5331172
|347
|-42
|427
|NSV
|57-794
|Lower SMC
|568933
|5331173
|1
|-40
|427
|NSV
|Macassa Exploration 2020
|
Drill Hole
|
Zone
|COLLARS - UTM NAD 83
|Direction
|Core Interval
|Results
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip
|End Depth (m)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au_GPT
|57-795
|Lower SMC
|568933
|5331173
|6
|-45
|412
|NSV
|57-805
|Lower SMC
|568933
|5331172
|357
|-55
|396
|NSV
|57-808A
|Lower SMC
|568934
|5331173
|18
|-52
|396
|NSV
|57-840
|Lower SMC
|568934
|5331172
|5
|-64
|472
|NSV
|57-841
|Lower SMC
|568934
|5331172
|5
|-62
|457
|NSV
|57-842
|Lower SMC
|568934
|5331172
|13
|-66
|488
|NSV
|57-877
|Lower SMC
|568933
|5331172
|25
|-62
|457
|NSV
|57-878
|Lower SMC
|568934
|5331173
|25
|-65
|518
|NSV
|57-894
|Lower SMC
|568936
|5331174
|45
|-63
|517
|NSV
|57-895
|Lower SMC
|568936
|5331174
|52
|-58
|457
|NSV
|57-900
|Lower SMC
|568935
|5331173
|357
|-52
|503
|368.8
|372.5
|3.7
|3.9
|57-901
|Lower SMC
|568935
|5331173
|3
|-60
|488
|425.9
|427.9
|2.0
|28.5
|Including
|426.7
|427.3
|0.6
|88.3
|57-902
|Lower SMC
|568935
|5331174
|9
|-54
|503
|364.3
|366.4
|2.0
|20.7
|Including
|364.8
|365.1
|0.3
|109.6
|57-903
|Lower SMC
|568935
|5331173
|12
|-61
|488
|412.7
|415.1
|2.4
|103.3
|Including
|412.7
|413.0
|0.3
|168.3
|Including
|413.9
|414.2
|0.3
|542.0
|57-904
|Lower SMC
|568935
|5331173
|17
|-66
|503
|456.5
|458.5
|2.0
|15.8
|Including
|458.1
|458.4
|0.3
|65.7
|57-905
|Lower SMC
|568936
|5331173
|25
|-64
|503
|17.2
|19.4
|2.2
|4.0
|Including
|17.2
|17.5
|0.3
|11.4
|57-906
|Lower SMC
|568935
|5331174
|25
|-61
|472
|413.5
|415.5
|2.0
|14.6
|Including
|413.5
|414.6
|1.1
|27.2
|57-907
|Lower SMC
|568935
|5331173
|28
|-63
|488
|NSV
|57-946
|Lower SMC
|568935
|5331173
|23
|-65
|521
|428.5
|430.7
|2.1
|6.0
|Including
|428.5
|428.9
|0.3
|21.9
|57-947
|Lower SMC
|568936
|5331173
|35
|-68
|536
|449.0
|451.0
|2.0
|8.1
|57-947
|Lower SMC
|568936
|5331173
|454.8
|456.9
|2.1
|22.4
|Including
|454.8
|455.1
|0.3
|148.6
|57-948
|Lower SMC
|568936
|5331173
|39
|-64
|503
|450.3
|452.5
|2.2
|34.6
|Including
|450.6
|451.0
|0.3
|182.2
|57-975
|Lower SMC
|568936
|5331173
|26
|-61
|457
|394.1
|398.4
|4.3
|49.5
|Including
|394.1
|395.3
|1.2
|164.9
|57-976
|Lower SMC
|568936
|5331174
|35
|-61
|457
|405.9
|408.0
|2.1
|38.0
|Including
|406.2
|406.5
|0.3
|199.7
|Macassa Exploration 2020
|
Drill Hole
|
Zone
|COLLARS - UTM NAD 83
|Direction
|Core Interval
|Results
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip
|End Depth (m)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au_GPT
|57-976
|Lower SMC
|568936
|5331174
|35
|-61
|457
|431.2
|433.2
|2.0
|41.2
|Including
|431.7
|432.3
|0.6
|135.5
|57-977
|Lower SMC
|568935
|5331174
|35
|-58
|427
|358.6
|360.6
|2.0
|3.1
|Including
|359.1
|359.4
|0.3
|17.1
|57-992
|SMC
|569271
|5331688
|248
|-16
|427
|365.5
|379.9
|14.5
|253.7
|Including
|368.5
|369.1
|0.6
|1,572.9
|Including
|371.6
|372.2
|0.6
|1,265.1
|Including
|374.1
|374.4
|0.3
|1,313.5
|57-689**
|SMC
|569221
|5331373
|267
|-40
|277
|67.5
|69.5
|2.0
|100.1
|57-703**
|SMC
|569221
|5331374
|273
|-46
|168
|45.5
|49.1
|3.6
|37.7
|57-704**
|SMC
|569221
|5331374
|260
|-44
|152
|70.5
|74.6
|4.1
|101.1
Notes:
-
True widths are not known at this time.
* Previously reported Intercept
**Previously unreported Intercept
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bd9300f-4e22-45aa-b4a9-d8cc78723c49
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75ee8797-407b-42c6-817b-2e54258374b9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e890c539-0210-4c56-8b16-2f0c53e4648c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02ac5889-fe46-4c5b-9b7c-a76874af6d2d