Lifted Made and SMPLSTC Create FYX, a Nicotine Pouch Not Derived From Tobacco

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Il, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB: AQSP) (www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made, Zion, IL (www.LiftedMade.com) and privately-held SMPLSTC, Costa Mesa, CA (www.SMPLSTCBD.com) have partnered to create an equally-owned new entity called SmplyLifted LLC, which, through its flagship brand FYX, will begin selling non-tobacco nicotine pouches in several flavors and nicotine strengths.



FYX pouches are made for adults who want to make the switch from nicotine pouches that are traditionally made from nicotine extracted from tobacco plants, or from tobacco waste and dust.

Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, said, “All or nearly all of the current dominant nicotine pouch brands are really only tobacco leaf-free, as the products still contain nicotine sourced from the tobacco plant. SmplyLifted’s FYX nicotine pouches are free of all tobacco-derived components and ingredients. This is big because as regulation of tobacco-based vapes and other tobacco-based products intensifies, SmplyLifted’s FYX nicotine pouches will be a distinct alternative, and should be a game changer for consumers and retailers!”

The FYX nicotine pouches will initially come in four flavors including mint, strawberry, tropical and winter green, in strengths of 2, 4 and 6 mg. of nicotine, and will be sold in plastic canisters containing 20 pouches. The FYX canisters will be competitively priced, and are expected to be sold globally by retailers and direct to consumers online.

Clayton Jones, CFO of SMPLSTC, said “SMPLSTC is very excited to be partnering with Lifted Made on SmplyLifted’s new FYX nicotine pouches. Working together and accessing the extensive distribution and sales channels of both Lifted Made and SMPLSTC, we expect sales of SmplyLifted’s FYX nicotine pouches to be robust. Hopefully this should set the stage for additional close collaboration between Lifted Made and SMPLSTC in the future, which both companies are excited about.”

About Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp.

Lifted Made was founded in 2015 by CEO Nicholas S. Warrender. In February 2020, Lifted Made became a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (trading symbol AQSP ). Lifted Made makes many delta-8-THC and other hemp and hemp-derived products, and hand sanitizer, all of which can be purchased online at www.LiftedMade.com. Acquired Sales Corp. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company , and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits and Bend Spirits, Inc., Bend, Oregon. For more information about Acquired Sales Corp., visit www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com .

About SMPLSTC

Based in Orange County, California, SMPLSTC was founded in 2018 by co-owners Kenneth Gates, Conor Denman and Clayton Jones. SMPLSTC is a manufacturer and wholesaler of many CBD products sold under the SMPLSTC brand name. Since its inception, SMPLSTC has grown into a distributor and co-packer in the CBD, tobacco and nicotine spaces. For more information about SMPLSTC, please visit www.SMPLSTCBD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the growth and profitability strategies, and future products and plans of SmplyLifted, Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of SmplyLifted’s, Lifted Made’s and Acquired Sales Corp.’s operations or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. SmplyLifted, Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp. undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in Acquired Sales Corp.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

