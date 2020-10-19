Appriss Brings Cyberstalking Insights to National Coalition Against Domestic Violence Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Appriss Inc., a leading provider of technology, data, and analytics solutions WHAT: Will present “Stalking in the Digital Age: How to Prevent Victimization” during National Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s annual conference. WHEN: The NCADV’s 19th National Conference on Domestic Violence will take place from October 25 – October 28, 2020. “Stalking in the Digital Age: How to Prevent Victimization” is scheduled for Monday, October 26, at 1:30 p.m. CT. WHERE: For conference details, visit https://ncadv.org/conference . DETAILS: Abuse doesn’t always come in the form of physical threats or violence. In today’s hyperconnected world, online behavior is also abusive if it makes a person feel scared or unsafe. During NCADV’s annual conference, Karen Adams, training manager for Appriss Insights, will present a workshop spotlighting the rise of cyberbullying and digital stalking. With over 200 apps and services available to would-be stalkers, Adams will examine the role technology plays in facilitating online abuse, including location tracking, text message harvesting and secret video recording. With the conference theme “Recognizing (Y)our Power” front and center, session attendees will learn how education about these evolving technologies can help prevent victimization. For additional information about the virtual event, visit https://ncadv.org/conference .

