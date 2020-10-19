LoyaltyXpert announced their 1st webinar on customer retention and engagement In A Post-COVID World
LoyaltyXpert has announced a webinar on 31st October 2020 that will uncover the strategies to attract and retain more customers post-COVID time.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoyaltyXpert, one of the leading loyalty program solutions providers, has announced a webinar on 31st October 2020 that will uncover the strategies to attract and retain more customer post-COVID time.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the business protocol across the globe, it is imperative to understand and explore new tactics for lucrative business growth. The initiative by LoyaltyXpert will guide businesses to opt for such strategies to attract their target customer base.
Comprehensively, the webinar will be explaining the challenges posed by COVID-19, the importance of customer engagement/retention, and the role of channel engagement program or customer loyalty program in the current scenario. Plus, the participants will get an opportunity to learn redefined business processes to overcome challenges (originated by COVID-19) on the way to business growth.
Maulik Shah Co-founder and director of LoyaltyXpert Said, "We are planning to educate the audience about the innovative tactics to run smooth business operations through the webinar. Our expert speaker will explain in detail about the strategies to expand business growth in the post COVID-19 environment".
The webinar by LoyaltyXpert will be a learning experience to discover invaluable strategies to attract, retain, and engage more customers even after the business scenario has changed because of COVID-19.
Quick Summary
Presenters: Ajay Pareek, Director of Operations Ruturaj Maniar - Project Lead
Subject: How to engage and retain customers in a post COVID world
Date: 31st October Saturday
Time: 4:00 pm (IST)
About the Company
LoyaltyXpert, powered by Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd., offers various loyalty program solutions to attract and retain more brand loyalty customers. The loyalty program solution offered by LoyaltyXpert is a perfect blend of functionality, affordability, and flexibility that gives productive results. With the variant scheme, the firm provides various types of loyalty programs, including brand loyalty program, channel loyalty program, customer loyalty program, influencer loyalty program, and customized loyalty program.
Contact Details:
Phone: +91-7990238718
Email: sales@ecosmob.com
Website: https://www.loyaltyxpert.com/registration/
