Frequent Hand Washing Due To COVID-19 Is A Driving Factor In The Global Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market

The Business Research Company’s Global Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing habit of frequent hand washing to avoid infections is a key factor driving the growth of the hand cream and hand lotion market. Washing hands regularly and thoroughly is one of the best ways to reduce COVID-19 transmission, as hands are responsible for bringing most bacteria into our respiratory system.

Although hand washing and the use of harsh sanitizers are both essential to reduce the spread of the virus, they can have an adverse effect on the skin, causing the hands to feel dry, cracked and sore. Therefore, doctors recommend using hand creams that help maintain nourished hands, soothe any dry areas and minimize irritation of the skin. Therefore, the drying of hands owing to frequent hand-wash is expected to drive the growth of the hand cream and hand lotion market.

The global hand cream and hand lotion market size is expected to decline from $5.11 billion in 2019 to $4.92 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.63%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The global hand cream and lotions market size is then expected to recover and reach $6.69 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The hand cream and hand lotion market consists of sales of hand creams and hand lotions and related services. Hand cream and hand lotion are a topical formulation with low to medium viscosity, intended for unbreakable skin application. Many lotions, especially hand lotions and body lotions, are developed simply to smooth, rehydrate and soften the skin.

The global hand cream and hand lotion market share is segmented by type into moisturising hand lotion, protective hand lotion, repair hand crème, and others. By application, the market is segmented into adult and baby.

The hand creams that contain healthy ingredients such as herbs and essential oils that cure and rebuild skin is a key hand cream and hand lotion market trend. For instance, the aloe-based hand repair creams made with 60% aloe gel provides deep moisture to the skin for comfortable and soft hands. This cream repairs dry and broken skin and can also be applied to key dry areas of the skin such as knees and elbows. The subtle scent that these natural ingredients leave behind also attracts the use of this cream more frequently.

