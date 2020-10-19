Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 18 October 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,638,660), deaths (39,593), and recoveries (1,348,363) by region:
Central (59,264 cases; 1,125 deaths; 52,845 recoveries): Burundi (536; 1; 472), cameroon (21,441; 423; 20,117), CAR (4,855; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,365; 93; 1,179), Congo (5,156; 92; 4,400), DRC (11,028; 302; 10,473), Equatorial Guinea (5,070; 83; 4,954), Gabon (8,881; 54; 8,430), Sao Tome & Principe (932; 15; 896)
Eastern (193,533; 3,636; 121,348): Comoros (502; 7; 485), Djibouti (5,452; 61; 5,373), Eritrea (452; 0; 388), Ethiopia (88,434; 1,346; 42,099), Kenya (44,881; 832; 31,85 7), Madagascar (16,814; 238; 16,215), Mauritius (407; 10; 361), Rwanda (4,971; 34; 4,768), Seychelles (149; 0; 148), Somalia (3,864; 99; 3,089), South Sudan (2,817; 55; 2,631), Sudan (13,691; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (10,590; 97; 6,992)
Northern (427,346; 12,345; 316,757): Algeria (54,193; 37,971), Egypt (105,297; 6,109; 98,157), Libya (48;790; 725; 26,889), Mauritania (7,585; 163; 7,301), Morocco (170,911; 2,878; 141,381), Tunisia (40,542; 626; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (773,925; 19,789; 686,830): Angola (7,462; 241; 3,022), Botswana (3,914; 20; 905), Eswatini (5,765; 115; 5,392), Lesotho (1,833; 42; 961), Malawi (5,857; 181; 4,742), Mozambique (10,707; 74; 8,272), Namibia (12,293; 131; 10,422), South Africa (702,131; 18,408; 630,436), Zambia (15,853; 346; 15,005), Zimbabwe (8,110; 231; 7,673)
Western (184,592; 2,698; 170,583): Benin (2,496, 41; 2,330), Burkina Faso (2,343; 65; 1,758), Cape Verde (7,638; 85; 6,473), Cote d'Ivoire (20,301; 121; 19,983), Gambia (3,649; 118; 2,649), Ghana (47,232; 310; 46,578), Guinea (11,478; 70; 10,425), Guinea-Bissau (2,389; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,377; 82; 1,268), Mali (3,379; 132; 2,570), Niger (1,209; 69; 1,126), Nigeria (61,307; 1,123; 56,557), Senegal (15,418; 317; 13,814), Sierra Leone (2,327; 73; 1,753), Togo (2,049; 51; 1,517)