Meet Bav Majithia: The British Entrepreneur Who Is Up for Any Challenge

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this present day, Bav Majithia is widely known in the UK for owning and investing in numerous companies and properties. His main focus these days has been on Visual Muse Limited, where he manages the company as the Founder of the Creative Powerhouse. Bav Majithia and his selection of companies undoubtedly stand out in the industry due to its great emphasis on building partnerships with clients rather than transactions. By highlighting the importance of people building, and persistently going above and beyond expectations, Bav Majithia has built a wholesome reputation for all his companies and investments.

When Bav Majithia was growing up, he enjoyed socializing with friends and did well in school. While he mostly had a preference for practicality versus theory, Bav was determined to establish independence and earn his own income from a young age. He made his way to London at 21 years old and made a solid career in the Telecom industry for over 30 years.



After years of success, Bav Majithia was ready for bigger challenges. In 2005, Bav founded Genuine Solutions Group with his partner. It didn’t take him long to make the commitment as he strongly believed in the business proposal. Shortly after, Bav reached several milestones that represented the company’s success. Apart from numerous awards, Bav Majithia was also able to gain recognition for the company’s high-quality streamlined operations and loyal staff.



The family man that Bav is to two sons, and husband to his wife, Louise, allowed Bav Majithia to master prioritizing of tasks effectively. Even if he consistently dedicates multiple hours per day towards his projects, his strict approach still finds time to commit to his family and hobbies, such as his passion for cars.



From the outside, many would agree that Bav Majithia is living the dream. After all, who wouldn’t admire the love for cars, attainment of money, and a wonderful family? Don’t be fooled by Bav Majithia’s success, as he has worked extremely hard to get to his position in life, and any enthusiastic individual must be willing to make similar sacrifices to achieve financial independence and freedom.



In a nutshell, Bav Majithia’s entrepreneurial journey proves that through consistency, hard work, and drive for greater opportunities, one can sincerely push their boundaries and achieve optimum success like no other.



Eager to learn more about Bav’s awesome skills as an entrepreneur? He is active on various social media platforms! With just a click away, explore his career and connect on LinkedIn, check out his Instagram profile portraying a mix between his work life and hobbies @bhp / @biz



Media Contact Details:

Company Name: Visual Muse Limited

Company Email: bav@visualmuse.com

Company website: https://www.visualmuse.com





Attachment