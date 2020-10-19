CorionX And Fuse Work Together To Bring Wider Adoption Of Stablecoins And Decentralized Finance. CorionX IEO Enters Closing Round, Fuse Start First Public Decentralized Exchange Listing

/EIN News/ -- Zug, Switzerland, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Corion non-profit Foundation and Fuse have announced a partnership to reach overlapping visions and goals in regards to the adoption of blockchain technologies and transaction scalability through the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement and to enable secure and frictionless stablecoin payments and DeFi. The CorionX IEO third round started on the 5th October, 2020. Fuse’s first public liquidity release on MESA decentralized exchange from 22nd of October.



The non-profit Corion Foundation is pleased to announce a new partnership with Fuse. The partnership is the result of a shared vision to make global access to swift, safe, low-cost Open Finance solutions a reality.

The Corion Foundation and Fuse will coordinate campaigns to educate and spread awareness using AMAs, Webinars, Training Sessions, Seminars, Working Groups, and all other means. They will also work together on marketing and certain business development initiatives. CorionX is hosting the third and final round of its CORX DeFi token IEO which started on Probit exchange on Monday the 5th of October, 5:00am (GMT+2)

Fuse as a scalable solution for Ethereum conundrum

Scalability and cost are two of the biggest factors that determine whether or not a new digital currency will have a chance to be adopted on a global scale. Ethereum is currently the blockchain of finance, but increasing stablecoin and DeFi transactions have exacerbated an already congested network, only equipped to process around 15 transactions per second.

Such congestion has resulted in record ETH transaction fees ($15 this September) for ERC-20 token users, and by even the most optimistic claims, the phase zero groundwork of the solution promised by the ETH 2.0 Launch will not come into effect until 2021. With stablecoins unable to go mainstream due to Ethereum network limitations, and big questions still hanging over token scalability, it seems that interoperability is the next logical step.

Fuse is an Ethereum sidechain designed specifically to replace traditional means of exchange and make payments on the blockchain more accessible for mainstream audiences. The network is operated by validators which are organizations that are running nodes that validate transactions and execute smart contracts.

Fuse is hosting the first round of its network’s token public liquidity which starts on Mesa decentralized exchange on Thursday the 22nd of October, 15:00 (GMT)

CorionX for the mainstream & merchant adoption

Corion Foundation and Fuse are currently working together to introduce Fuse Chain & Ethereum Bridge, a solution, based on POA's bridge implementation, is used to transfer ERC 20 tokens between the Fuse chain and the Ethereum network. The Fuse Studio is a DApp (Decentralized App) running on the Ethereum and Fuse networks. Where users can store a wide array of different currencies and tokens both crypto and traditional fiat currencies to support CorionX (CORX), Corion’s ERC-20 token and other Ethereum-based Stablecoins and DeFi tokens. CorionX wallet will provide frictionless onboarding, fast verification, token swap, fiat gateway, merchant support, solve the micropayments issue and scale-up stablecoin transactions.

CorionX ecosystem is designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper.

Mark Smargon Fuse CEO stated:



“This partnership will accelerate crypto, DeFi and stablecoin adoption and allow everyone to participate in this digital economy with ease”

CorionX and Fuse believe in the future of programmable money, which is running on blockchain. It will also create more advantageous economies for merchants and individual users. Collaboration by these two companies will solve real issues like interoperability, education and easy onboarding of mainstream users.



Shared vision for mass adoption

CorionX is designed to create the global framework for education, expansion, and promotion for the usage of stablecoins, CBDCs, crypto saving, lending, OpenFinance and DeFi.

Corion Foundation’s #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement has already started aiding the paradigm shift towards the mass adoption of crypto, digital and programmable money.

Miklos Denkler, Corion Foundation Board Member explained :

“This partnership will help to achieve our shared vision to support mainstream adoption of stablecoins and Decentralized Finance and help millions of people in local economies to use CorionX and Fuse services worldwide. CorionX users will able to use many daily benefits due to integration of Fuse Network and Chain, CorionX Wallet, Merchant payments and FIAT gateway as a white label solution provided by Fuse.”

This pioneering movement includes the Corion educational organizations, crypto projects, influencers, financial providers, independent investors, and journalists who all support the mainstream adoption and education of crypto assets, stablecoins and Decentralized Finance solutions. The CorionX utility token itself even supports the everyday use of crypto, with benefits through business partnerships, white label solutions, and Token Loyalty Staking with quarterly rewards.

CorionX IEO

Following a successful second round, CorionX is preparing for its third IEO round for its CORX token on Probit Launchpad, The IEO token funds will be used towards the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement's programs, Integrations, Staking, Savings, Benefits and CashBacks.





IEO Details

Token: CorionX (CORX)

Token Type: ERC-20

Round Date: 2020-10-05 05:00 (GMT+2)

Price 1 CORX = 0.015 USDT

Token Bonus: PROB: 7%, USDT, BTC, ETH: 5%

IEO total token supply: 61.5 million

Bonus Lockup: 3 months after listing

Fuse public decentralized listing

Fuse is hyper-focused on building real-world products that impact the lives of everyday people. It was, therefore, important for them to wait until they had a working product, live implementations, and an engaged community of core believers before releasing liquidity. Fuse Public Liquidity Release on MESA from 22th of October 15:00 (GMT).





Fuse public decentralized listing details

Token: Fuse Network Token (Fuse)

Token Type: ERC-20

Round Date: 2020-10-22 15:00 (GMT)

Price 1 CORX = 0.06 USDC

Token Bonus:

Initial Sale Supply: 10 million

Minimum allocation: 2500 USD



About Corion Foundation

Corion Foundation is a non-profit organization, founded in 2016. It was created with the aim of helping the development and spread of stablecoins and reliable cryptocurrencies across the world. In 2018-2019 they realized that our aim is to encourage world-wide adoption of stablecoins, CeFi, safe DeFi, CBDCs and to help people to gain access to swift and a safe, cheap OpenFinance.

About Fuse

The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.

The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives.

Fuse provides a new way to launch services and reach customers using mobile payments. It allows entrepreneurs to integrate everyday payments into their businesses. It reduces the cost to launch and operate non-custodial micro-finance and micro-transaction services. It leverages the powerful shared business processes that blockchains provide.

This Press Release is for informational purposes only. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.





