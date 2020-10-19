HempTalk.com Social Marketplace for CBD and Hemp Vendors Announces New Mobile App, Developed by MjLink
“Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently released a report that estimates the global market valuation for cannabidiol will reach US$ 89 Billion by 2026”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HempTalk.com, a CBD and Hemp social marketplace, and division of MjLink.com, Inc., announced today their new HempTalk mobile app is now available for download on iOS and Android devices.
MjLink.com, Inc., the cannabis technology company that operates four niche social networking platforms used in more than 120 countries, has extended their technology footprint globally by launching their new HempTalk mobile app on iOS and Android devices. This latest addition to the MjLink technology suite continues to annunciate the company's intintions to be the largest social networking and ecommerce platform in the cannabis industry, worldwide.
“Our new HempTalk social marketplace app provides a podium for existing and new CBD companies across the globe, needing to educate and market their CBD and Hemp products to a rapidly emerging consumer base." said Mike Fuller, VP at MjLink.com, Inc. “Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently released a report that estimates the global market valuation for cannabidiol will reach US$ 89 Billion by 2026, and we plan for HempTalk to be a major online destination for consumers to learn, socially connect and eventually purchase their CBD or hemp products through our mobile apps and website.”
The new HempTalk mobile app is just the first phase of the CBD and Hemp social marketplace rollout by MjLink. In the near future, the app and website will take on features similar to Shopify, allowing the purchase of CBD and Hemp products by hundreds of global vendors, in countries that have legalized the purchase of products online.
About MjLink.com, Inc.
MjLink, a leading social networking platform in the cannabis industry worldwide, is the publisher of MjLink.com, WeedLife.com, HempTalk.com and MjInvest.com, in which the four individual social networks connect business professionals to one another, consumers together with other industry enthusiast, CBD companies to distributors and consumers, and industry C-suite executives with institutional investors, respectively. The MjLink social network platform was launched in 2013 and has become one of the largest social platforms used in the cannabis industry worldwide, accessed each month by users spread across more than 120 countries.
