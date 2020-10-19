Derby/Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A504047
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/18/2020 @ 0002 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to Minor
ACCUSED: Kaleb Mason
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/18/2020, at approximately 0002 hours, the Vermont
State Police received a report of a juvenile, out of control, running around the
village of Orleans, VT. Troopers responded and assisted in taking the juvenile
into protective custody. The juvenile was identified to be 13 years of age and
intoxicated. A subsequent investigation revealed Kaleb Mason of Orleans,
purchased the juvenile alcohol earlier in the evening. Mason was later located
and cited into court for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The juvenile, whose name
is not being released at this time, was cited into juvenile court for consuming alcohol.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2020 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
