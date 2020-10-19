Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby/Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                             

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/18/2020 @ 0002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to Minor

 

ACCUSED: Kaleb Mason                                                

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/18/2020, at approximately 0002 hours, the Vermont

State Police received a report of a juvenile, out of control, running around the

village of Orleans, VT. Troopers responded and assisted in taking the juvenile

into protective custody. The juvenile was identified to be 13 years of age and

intoxicated. A subsequent investigation revealed Kaleb Mason of Orleans,

purchased the juvenile alcohol earlier in the evening. Mason was later located

and cited into court for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The juvenile, whose name

is not being released at this time, was cited into juvenile court for consuming alcohol.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/08/2020 @ 10 AM          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

