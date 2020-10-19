RCU partners with EduCann and Schindlers to bring cannabis education to South Africa
EINPresswire.com/ -- RCU - Responsible Cannabis Use, a leading Canadian cannabis education company, EduCann, a South African cannabis education company, and Schindlers Attorneys, a South African legal firm that specializes in cannabis law, have partnered to bring cannabis education to employers across South Africa. This partnership brings years of experience, expert insights, and a proven model for South African employers and HR professionals.
The partial decriminalization of cannabis in South Africa has raised concerns amongst employers about the impact of cannabis impairment at work. It is critical for employers and HR managers to understand how decriminalization can affect their workplace and what policies should be in place in their business.
RCU has been bringing cannabis education to employers and employees in Canada since recreational cannabis was legalized in 2018. “Educating employees on workplace policies is the most efficient way to ensure that they are aware of the rules and their responsibilities,” said Karina Karassev, COO at RCU.
This partnership is the first step in a series of cannabis education activities that RCU will be implementing in South Africa with the local partners, EduCann and Schindlers. “Our goal has been to leverage our experience in the Canadian market for new regions across the globe,” added Karassev.
RCU’s e-learning course educates employers and employees on key facts, regional employer laws and regulations, as well as actionable insights that can help employers develop their workplace policy. This is the first step in building an inclusive society for medical patients, as well as recreational cannabis users, in South Africa.
“We are excited to partner with RCU and EduCann as our educational partners, as we believe that education is critical in supporting our clients when implementing or updating workplace policies,” said Pierre van der Merwe at Schindler's Attorney.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with RCU and Schindlers to accelerate cannabis education in the workplace by bringing CannEd to employers in South Africa. Education is the key stepping stone to the understanding and acceptance of this plant which has so much to offer,” said James Burfordat EduCann.
About RCU (Responsible Cannabis Use)
RCU - Responsible Cannabis Use is a cannabis education company that brings awareness to cannabis facts, laws, regulations, and research. Through its products: Cann I Know and CannEd, RCU aims to educate about the importance of responsible cannabis use.
To learn more, visit thercu.org, follow RCU on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
About EduCann
EduCann is a cannabis education company from South Africa. Their primary focus is on educating South Africans on cannabis in all its forms, building a community and breaking down stigmas around the plant. It provides access to these regional cannabis resources, as well as cannabis products, primarily CBD.
For more information, visit educann.co.za and follow EduCann on Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter
About Schindlers
Schindlers Attorneys is a medium-sized, full-service law firm situated in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is South Africa’s first and only law firm to have a department dedicated to ‘M&R’ (‘medicinal’ & ‘recreational’) cannabis (‘dagga’) law. In addition to its commercial, litigation, criminal, intellectual property, tax, insurance, and other practices, Schindlers assists clients with navigating the impact that a shifting cannabis legal landscape will have on businesses and employees in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Afshin Mousavian
Afshin Mousavian
RCU - Responsible Cannabis Use
