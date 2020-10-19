Information Overload Day Set for October 20, Will Call Attention to Issue that Costs U.S. Economy $988 Billion Per Annum
Online event to focus on problem and spotlight solutions to help managers and policymakers cope with loss of productivityNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Overload Day, a workplace observance that calls attention to the problem of Information Overload and how it impacts both individuals and organizations, will take place tomorrow, October 20, 2020.
The Information Overload Research Group, or IORG, which is the steward of Information Overload Day, will hold an online event presenting the latest research and solutions in the area.
For information about and to register for the event, visit the Information Overload Day event website.
Information Overload describes an excess of information that results in the loss of ability to make decisions, process information, and prioritize tasks. The problem costs the U.S. economy a minimum of $988 billion per year in lowered productivity and throttled innovation according to researcher Jonathan Spira, who serves as IORG’s vice president of research.
“Companies need to focus on what can be done to lessen Information Overload's impact right now,” said Spira, who created Information Overload Day in 2009.
Companies are invited to support Information Overload Day and the Information Overload Research Group, a non-profit, and demonstrate their commitment to addressing the problem by contacting president@iorgforum.org.
ABOUT IORG
The Information Overload Research Group was formed in June 2008. It is comprised of industry practitioners, software vendors, researchers, and consultants with the purpose of reducing Information Overload. IORG is dedicated to establishing best practices and finding solutions that a problem that costs businesses hundreds of billions of dollars each year.
IORG founding board members Jonathan Spira (Basex) and Nathan Zeldes (former Information Overload Czar at Intel) are available for interviews
