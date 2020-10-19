Expert Opinion on Logo and Brand Identity Redesign for a Digital Landscape

The new J.M. Smucker Co. logo reflects the company's heritage as well as commitment to innovation, creativity, and cultural growth.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the needs and desires of consumers constantly shifting in an age when a great deal of business occurs online, companies must put themselves in a position to react and adapt accordingly. One important but often overlooked element of implementing such a strategy is branding, or more specifically, the message a company’s logo communicates when consumers, both existing or new, engage or interact with a business.

Recently, many companies have found that adapting and updating their logo can better position their brand for present and future endeavors, such as expanding into new categories. The challenge digital branding for logo imprint imposes is that icons need to be able to stand alone to concisely represent a brand, whereas in the past logos had a luxury of space.

This remains especially true for social media platforms given the high degree of layout variance across different desktop and mobile sites. For instance, Instagram cuts off content that exceeds a certain size threshold. This means having a logo that is reasonably sized and easily replicable is crucial for consistent digital branding.

One major business that serves as the latest great example of brand identity redesign would be The J.M. Smucker Company.

The food and preservatives provider recently replaced their trademark double strawberry logo with a new digital identity that better represents the company’s current goals and ongoing aspirations. By keeping a familiar design that utilizes simpler shapes and sharper colors, J.M. Smucker Co. hopes to communicate an acknowledgement of its heritage while also illustrating its commitment to innovation, a welcoming culture, and continued growth.

“The recent redesign by J.M. Smucker Co. really shows how effective a digital rebranding effort can be for any business,” said Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults Digital Marketing. “They gained 3.7 million households worth of consumers during the first half of 2020, and with that windfall of new business came a need to better communicate their full suite of products.”

One of the main goals of the rebrand was to pivot J.M. Smucker Co. away from the audience perception that it exclusively offers jams and other jelly-based preservatives. The company has in fact started offering peanut butter, coffee, and various pet food brands within its product portfolio over the last few years. Going forward, CEO Mark Smucker indicated that the company will be ready to make even more acquisitions when the opportunities present themselves.

“Now, when consumers engage with the updated branding, their thoughts don’t immediately head towards strawberry jelly,” Hoffman continued. “The familiarity of the Smucker legacy remains, but the new shapes and colors communicate variety and creativity. It’s a small but striking change that can completely reshape the way new consumers consider a brand in the grand scheme of the company’s industry and beyond.”

J.M. Smucker Co. seeks to become a leader in whatever new categories they acquire, and with a dynamic branding strategy already in place, they have already taken a step in the right direction.

