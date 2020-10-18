RUTLAND BARRACKS/DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURGLARY INTERFERENCE WITH ACCESS TO EMERGENCY SERVICES

PRESS RELEASE:

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B404070

TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: October 17, 2020 1814 hours

LOCATION: Danby, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

Burglary

Interference with access to emergency services

ACCUSED: Frank Reed

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the identities of victims of Domestic Violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 17, 2020, at approximately 1814 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, responded to a reported citizen dispute. Upon arrival Troopers discovered Frank Reed had threatened harm against a former domestic partner. Troopers discovered Reed had forced himself into the home without permission and prevented the victim from using a cellphone to call 911. Reed had fled the scene prior to Troopers arrival. Reed was located the following day at a residence nearby where the victim lives. Reed was subsequently taken into custody and charged with Domestic Assault, Burglary, and Interfering with Access to Emergency Services.

Reed was released on conditions of release and a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on October 19, 2020.

LODGED - LOCATION: Citation Issued / Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division

BAIL: ­None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: October 19, 2020, at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.