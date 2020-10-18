Baby's First Words Books at Books 4 People Bookstore (First 50 Words, Babys Very First Play Words, First 100 Farm Words)
Baby's First Words Books at Books 4 People Bookstore (First 50 Words, Babys Very First Play Words, First 100 Farm Words)LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the best in chunky board books that baby will love to teeth on to books with beautifully vivid colours and bright stories, at Books 4 People, we've curated the best baby books with interactive to-touch features and flaps that your baby will love. Be mesmerized as you watch your baby learn their first words from our bespoke selection of baby's first words books.
1. First 50 Words Bright Baby
There are 50 key first words to learn in this sturdy board book, all illustrated with bright, bold, colourful photographs to capture children's attention. Organised into familiar groups such as clothes and mealtime for ease of learning, there are over 25 flaps to lift to add to the first word fun!
First 50 Words Bright Baby Tab Lift the flap Books. Order your copy today at an incredible value from Books 4 People.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/roger-priddy-books-first-50-words-0903?_pos=1&_sid=c0f9a0fec&_ss=r
2. Babys Very First Play Words
A colourful word book illustrated with delightful animal characters and busy scenes. There are new words to learn on every page, from body parts and actions to senses and emotions. Babies and toddlers will love following the finger-trails, peeping through the holes and exploring the cut-out shapes on every page.
Baby's Very First Play Books Collection 5 Books Set, ideal for curious babies.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-playbooks-5bks?_pos=1&_sid=ee7478272&_ss=r
3. Box Of Alpha-Prints First Words
Children will love the bright pictures made up of coloured fingerprints and everyday objects in this set of four Alphaprints books. These books cover essential words to learn, making this an ideal first words set for babies.
Order your Box Of Alphaprints (First Words, Numbers, Opposites, Shapes) for baby's first words in large print magic.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-boxofalphaprints?_pos=3&_sid=f9360ec5d&_ss=r
4. First 100 Farm Words, and more lift the flap books!
First 100 Farm Words From animals to crops to machines, this is the perfect book for little learners who want to find all about the farm. Inside, there are over 100 farm pictures to look at and words to learn, plus more than 50 fun flaps to lift. Underneath each one, young farm fans will discover even more about the farm such as the jobs that the machines do, and what the crops are used for, as well as colors to identify, things to count, a fun farm memory game; and much more!
At Books 4 People, we offer a set of four First 100 words books including 100 First Numbers, 100 First Animals and 100 First Words.
Order your complete collection set today of 100 First Words books, and enjoy fabulous savings.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/lift-the-flap-books-first-100?_pos=2&_sid=3d2883e75&_ss=r
5. My Early Learning Box Things
You and your baby will love to share the fun of learning with this big box of four adorable books. With bright pictures and simple first words, these books are an ideal way to entertain and educate your little ones. Baby's love the easy to learn and distinguish shapes, the bright colours, and exciting ideas from busses to boats, enjoy reading these fun books with your baby when you order your copy today.
My Early Learning Box (Things That Go, First Words, Colours and Animals), get the full set today!
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-myearlylearningbox?_pos=1&_sid=b5a6f2bf1&_ss=r
