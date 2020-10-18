Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 87 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,956 in the last 365 days.

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on the presidential elections in Guinea

United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Download logo

On the eve of the presidential elections in Guinea, the Secretary-General calls on all national stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in an inclusive and peaceful manner. He also calls on all political leaders and their supporters to refrain from acts of incitement, inflammatory language, ethnic profiling and violence. He urges the defence and security forces to act responsibly and with utmost restraint.

The Secretary-General urges political leaders and their parties to resolve any disputes that may arise through legal means. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support the country’s efforts to promote national cohesion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

You just read:

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on the presidential elections in Guinea

Distribution channels: Law, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.