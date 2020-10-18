Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 17 October 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,623,287) deaths (39,597), and recoveries (1,338,219) by region:
Central (59,212 cases; 1,125 deaths; 52,769 recoveries): Burundi (531; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,441; 423; 20,117), CAR (4,855; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,361; 93; 1,138), Congo (5,156; 92; 4,400), DRC (10,999; 302; 10,473), Equatorial Guinea (5,068; 83; 4,954), Gabon (8,869; 54; 8,395), Sao Tome & Principe (932; 15; 896)
Eastern (192,070; 3,619; 120,564): Comoros (502; 7; 485), Djibouti (5,449; 61; 5,372), Eritrea (422; 0; 376), Ethiopia (87,834; 1,337; 41,628), Kenya (44,196; 825; 31,752), Madagascar (16,810; 238; 16,125), Mauritius (407; 10; 361), Rwanda (4,965; 34; 4,664), Seychelles (149; 0; 148), Somalia (3,864; 99; 3,089), South Sudan (2,817; 55; 2,631), Sudan (13,691; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (10,455; 96; 6,901)
Northern (416,553; 12,419; 313,355): Algeria (53,998; 2,126; 37,856), Egypt (105,159; 6,099; 98,089), Libya (47,845; 699; 26,062), Mauritania (7,585; 163; 7,301), Morocco (167,148; 2,818; 138, 989), Tunisia (34,790; 512; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (771,355; 19,743; 685,464): Angola (7,222; 234; 3,012), Botswana (3,914; 20; 905), Eswatini (5,746; 115; 5,392), Lesotho (1,833; 42; 961), Malawi (5,852; 181; 4,740), Mozambique (10,612; 73; 8,262), Namibia (12,215; 131; 10,360), South Africa (700,203; 18,370; 629,260), Zambia (15,659; 346; 14,899), Zimbabwe (8,099; 231; 7,673)
Western (184,097; 2,691; 166,067): Benin (2,478, 41; 2,330), Burkina Faso (2,343; 65; 1,718), Cape Verde (7,526; 82; 6,425), Cote d'Ivoire (20,275; 121; 19,953), Gambia (3,649; 118; 2,649), Ghana (47,173; 310; 46,527), Guinea (11,362; 70; 10,420), Guinea-Bissau (2,389; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,377; 82; 1,264), Mali (3,378; 132; 2,563), Niger (1,209; 69; 1,126), Nigeria (61,194; 1,119; 52,304), Senegal (15,392; 317; 13,756), Sierra Leone (2,325; 73; 1,750), Togo (2,027; 51; 1,500)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).