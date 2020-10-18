St. Johnsbury Barracks - Domestic Assault, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A405384

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/17/2020, 1749 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Commerce St, Lyndon Center

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Gross Negligent Operation, and Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Stephanie Brown

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon Center, VT

ACCUSED: Christopher Maggio

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence on Commerce St, in Lyndon Center for a report of a family fight. During the investigation, Troopers learned that Brown was following Maggio on US RT 2, in Kirby, when she passed two vehicles in an unsafe location. One of the vehicles she passed was Maggio. Once she got in front of him, she brake checked him, causing him to strike the rear of the vehicle she was driving. Neither vehicle left the roadway. When Maggio and Brown got back to Commerce St an argument ensued. Brown assaulted a household member by pushing them several times. During the assault, Maggio pointed a pistol at her that he had on his person. As a result, Brown is being charged with Domestic Assault, Gross Negligent Operation, and Reckless Endangerment. Maggio is being charged with Reckless Endangerment. Both Maggio and Brown were issued conditions of release and are scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/19/2020 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648