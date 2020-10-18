St. Johnsbury Barracks - Domestic Assault, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment
CASE#: 20A405384
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/17/2020, 1749 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Commerce St, Lyndon Center
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Gross Negligent Operation, and Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Stephanie Brown
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon Center, VT
ACCUSED: Christopher Maggio
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence on Commerce St, in Lyndon Center for a report of a family fight. During the investigation, Troopers learned that Brown was following Maggio on US RT 2, in Kirby, when she passed two vehicles in an unsafe location. One of the vehicles she passed was Maggio. Once she got in front of him, she brake checked him, causing him to strike the rear of the vehicle she was driving. Neither vehicle left the roadway. When Maggio and Brown got back to Commerce St an argument ensued. Brown assaulted a household member by pushing them several times. During the assault, Maggio pointed a pistol at her that he had on his person. As a result, Brown is being charged with Domestic Assault, Gross Negligent Operation, and Reckless Endangerment. Maggio is being charged with Reckless Endangerment. Both Maggio and Brown were issued conditions of release and are scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/19/2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
