SUSTAINABLE AND ORGANIC PACKAGING DESIGNS BUILD BRAND’S STORY

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packaging has never been so amazing, innovative, and environment friendly as it has become now. Renowned company The Leaf Packaging has revolutionised the concept of products’ packaging by introducing sustainable, reusable, and organic packaging designs for the cosmetics and food industry.

The company is owned by Raj Mehta who is proud to play his role in building pollution controlled, breathable, and fresh surroundings by establishing this creative packaging designs based brand.

The aim of the company is to ensure the supply of sustainable, reusable, and customised packaging designs to various food and non-food products.

Undoubtedly, the use of cosmetics has become an important part of our daily routine lives and so too has the waste that comes with each cosmetic or beauty product. Similarly, the use of shopper bags or plastic cosmetic containers for carrying the food items has been increased since the last 10 years and

according to a study approximately 8 million pieces of plastic cause the major harmful impacts on planet earth and it’s too hard to decompose or recycle that plastic.

The Leaf Packaging has taken this initiative to play its major role in launching something environment friendly as well as unique, handmade, and sustainable packaging for both the industries.

“The purpose of creating The Leaf Packaging was to replace plastic packaging by providing reusable and sustainable handmade packaging designs for cosmetic and food products. We have a top-class team of designers who create sustainable handmade interesting packaging designs that are vibrant and stand out. We are trying to show the industry sustainable doesn't have to be boring” said Raj Mehta, Founder of The Leaf Packaging.

This company makes product packaging with the utilisation of sustainable Mango wood and glass. The packaging designs contain wood outside and the glass inners inside.

By following their motive of giving one’s brand a story, they are experts at providing customised solutions to those beauty and food brands that are seeking their unique identity from the rest of the market’s competitors.

In 1995, the leaf enterprise started its journey in manufacturing and has recently ventured into creating organic and sustainable premium packaging. With years of experience, they planned to develop this brand The Leaf Packaging that is able to provide its services worldwide by creating premium, elegant, sustainable, eco-friendly, and organic packaging designs for various industries.

