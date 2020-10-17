Governor’s Office – News Release – Gov. Ige announces inter-county pre-travel trusted testing partners

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige today announced eight trusted testing partners for inter-county travel. Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.

Travelers register on and upload their test results to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Those who do not choose to take a pre-travel test or who do not arrive with a negative test from a trusted testing or travel partner will continue to be subject to the existing 14 day inter-county quarantine or may seek an exemption from the county they are traveling to.

“Travel between our islands is essential to our residents staying connected with family and friends and conducting business. And many of our visitors want to experience all our island state has to offer. We are grateful to our trusted partners who are helping to make inter-county travel safer,” said Gov. David Ige.

The eight trusted testing partners for inter-county travel are:

Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii will be offering “COVID-19” NAAT testing (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) as part of the State of Hawaiʻi’s Pre-Travel Inter-island Testing Program. Patients should visit www.clinicallabs.com to schedule an appointment, for more information on locations and how to obtain lab results. All lab tests require an order by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaiʻi.

CVS Health (Longs) – Travelers may schedule an appointment up to two days in the future at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. Tests available for ages 12 and older. Pre-registration is required. Registration instructions and costs can be found at cvs.com/selfpaytesting .

Hawaiʻi Pacific Health – Hawai‘i Pacific Health – Interisland travel screenings are available at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children on O‘ahu and Wilcox Medical Center on Kaua‘i in partnership with Clinical Labs of Hawaii. Appointments are required for screening at Kapi‘olani and must be scheduled online at clinicallabs.com/covid . No appointment is necessary for screening at Wilcox. More information on site locations, hours and cost can be found at hawaiipacifichealth.org/covid19testing .

“We are pleased to participate in the State of Hawai‘i’s pre-travel testing program as a trusted testing partner, working together with our laboratory partner, Clinical Labs of Hawaii, to support the state’s efforts to safely and gradually open travel for both residents and visitors,” said Hawai‘i Pacific Health President & CEO Ray Vara. “As we’ve seen through this pandemic, the public health of our community and the health of our state economy are truly dependent on each other. A strategic testing plan, including travel screening, is a key component to building the public health infrastructure Hawai‘i needs to put us on the path to economic recovery, and Hawai‘i Pacific Health is committed to this effort.”

Kaiser Permanente (for members only) – Kaiser Permanente members may schedule a test online or contact the appointment call center or nurse advice line in their home region for scheduling instructions. Kaiser Permanente members returning home to Hawaiʻi may call the Away-from-Home Travel Line at 951-268-3900 for scheduling instructions. Information can be found at kp.org/travel .

Minit Medical – Inter-Island travelers in Hawaii may schedule testing online prior to travel to other islands. Minit Medical has three clinics on Maui with drive-up testing available. Appointment is required. Please call 808-667-6161 for details or logon to Minitmed.com .

Walgreens – Testing is available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. Tests available for ages five and older. All drive-thru testing locations operate outdoors and patients do not leave their vehicles. Appointment required. Information can be found at walgreens.com/covid19testing .

Urgent Care Hawaii offers COVID-19 testing for inter-island travel. Results are emailed within 24 hours. Register at www.ucarehi.com . Limited walk-ins can be accommodated. Call 808-797-7980 for more information.

“We all need to do our part to keep Hawaiʻi safe for our families, visitors and businesses. ‘Get open and stay open!’ is our motto and together we are making that happen. Eliminating the 14-day quarantine for inter-island travel with the COVID-19 testing program is a needed relief for everyone and Urgent Care Hawaii is thrilled to be a Trusted Travel Partner,” said Donna Schmidt, CEO of Urgent Care Hawaiʻi.

Vault Health – At-home tests with real-time audio-visual supervision are available with Vault Health, the first FDA-authorized saliva test. Tests available for ages five and older. Tests are mailed with accurate results in 72 hours or less. Information and costs can be found at learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-Hawaii .

As trusted testing and travel partners added to the Safe Travels Hawaii program, they will be uploaded to www.hawaiicovid19.com, where more information on intercounty pre-travel testing and the Hawaii Safe Travels program can be found.

