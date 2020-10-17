Movie Theaters Outside of NYC Can Reopen October 23

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 4,305 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 187 positives or a 4.34 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 155,667 test results were reported, yielding 1,597 positives or a 1.02 percent positivity rate. The state's overall positivity rate is 1.11 percent with focus areas included. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 10.5 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 11.6 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this current week.

FOCUS ZONE 9/27-10/3 % Positive 10/4- 10/10 % Positive Week to Date (10/11 - 10/16) % Positive Day Prior (10/15) % Positive Yesterday (10/16) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 6.69% 5.86% 5.36% 5.47% 4.92% Queens % red-zone focus area % positive 2.97% 3.36% 2.47% 2.03% 2.39% Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive 12.29% 9.77% 5.08% 11.26% 5.05% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 24.64% 12.41% 5.99% 3.10% 6.47% All red-zone focus area % positive 6.91% 6.13% 4.69% 4.84% 4.34% Statewide % positive withred-zone focus areas included 1.25% 1.18% 1.17% 1.25% 1.11% Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included 1.02% 1.01% 1.07% 1.14% 1.02%

9/27-10/3 % Positive 10/4- 10/10 % Positive Week to Date (10/11 - 10/16) % Positive Day Prior (10/15) % Positive Yesterday (10/16) % Positive Percentage of state's positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas 21.80% 17.60% 11.60% 11.70% 10.50%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 929 (+11)

Patients Newly Admitted - 139

Hospital Counties - 41

Number ICU - 195 (-5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 103 (+6)

Total Discharges - 78,235 (+118)

Deaths - 9

Total Deaths - 25,637

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.8% 0.7% 0.6% Central New York 1.0% 1.2% 0.7% Finger Lakes 1.3% 1.5% 0.9% Long Island 1.1% 1.1% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.6% 1.8% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.3% 0.3% New York City 1.0% 1.2% 1.2% North Country 0.5% 0.5% 0.3% Southern Tier 1.1% 1.6% 1.4% Western New York 1.6% 1.4% 1.4%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 1.10% 1.60% 1.20% Brooklyn 1.20% 1.40% 1.50% Manhattan 0.60% 0.70% 0.70% Queens 1.00% 1.20% 1.30% Staten Island 1.40% 1.40% 1.40%

Of the 482,891 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,398 15 Allegany 200 12 Broome 2,844 60 Cattaraugus 399 6 Cayuga 284 9 Chautauqua 789 18 Chemung 1,199 43 Chenango 304 10 Clinton 192 2 Columbia 641 6 Cortland 399 12 Delaware 159 2 Dutchess 5,318 13 Erie 12,393 69 Essex 190 6 Franklin 77 2 Fulton 358 1 Genesee 371 0 Greene 465 1 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 368 1 Jefferson 186 0 Lewis 55 0 Livingston 239 5 Madison 531 3 Monroe 6,671 43 Montgomery 254 2 Nassau 48,494 117 Niagara 1,946 8 NYC 253,740 806 Oneida 2,586 12 Onondaga 4,977 31 Ontario 559 10 Orange 13,139 41 Orleans 360 1 Oswego 582 3 Otsego 364 2 Putnam 1,731 15 Rensselaer 1,021 1 Rockland 17,125 62 Saratoga 1,202 12 Schenectady 1,491 6 Schoharie 100 0 Schuyler 86 1 Seneca 126 1 St. Lawrence 355 2 Steuben 847 30 Suffolk 47,941 126 Sullivan 1,674 6 Tioga 424 11 Tompkins 534 11 Ulster 2,402 7 Warren 437 0 Washington 326 1 Wayne 377 4 Westchester 39,398 110 Wyoming 163 3 Yates 84 3

Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,637. One person who passed away in New York State yesterday was not a New Yorker. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: