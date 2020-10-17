Movie Theaters Outside of NYC Can Reopen October 23
Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 4,305 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 187 positives or a 4.34 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 155,667 test results were reported, yielding 1,597 positives or a 1.02 percent positivity rate. The state's overall positivity rate is 1.11 percent with focus areas included. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 10.5 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 11.6 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this current week.
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
9/27-10/3 % Positive
|
10/4- 10/10 % Positive
|
Week to Date (10/11 - 10/16) % Positive
|
Day Prior (10/15) % Positive
|
Yesterday (10/16) % Positive
|
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive
|
6.69%
|
5.86%
|
5.36%
|
5.47%
|
4.92%
|
Queens % red-zone focus area % positive
|
2.97%
|
3.36%
|
2.47%
|
2.03%
|
2.39%
|
Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive
|
12.29%
|
9.77%
|
5.08%
|
11.26%
|
5.05%
|
Orange red-zone focus area % positive
|
24.64%
|
12.41%
|
5.99%
|
3.10%
|
6.47%
|
All red-zone focus area % positive
|
6.91%
|
6.13%
|
4.69%
|
4.84%
|
4.34%
|
Statewide % positive withred-zone focus areas included
|
1.25%
|
1.18%
|
1.17%
|
1.25%
|
1.11%
|
Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included
|
1.02%
|
1.01%
|
1.07%
|
1.14%
|
1.02%
|
|
9/27-10/3 % Positive
|
10/4- 10/10 % Positive
|
Week to Date (10/11 - 10/16) % Positive
|
Day Prior (10/15) % Positive
|
Yesterday (10/16) % Positive
|
Percentage of state's positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas
|
21.80%
|
17.60%
|
11.60%
|
11.70%
|
10.50%
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 929 (+11)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 139
- Hospital Counties - 41
- Number ICU - 195 (-5)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 103 (+6)
- Total Discharges - 78,235 (+118)
- Deaths - 9
- Total Deaths - 25,637
Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
Capital Region
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
0.6%
|
Central New York
|
1.0%
|
1.2%
|
0.7%
|
Finger Lakes
|
1.3%
|
1.5%
|
0.9%
|
Long Island
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.0%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1.6%
|
1.8%
|
1.6%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.5%
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
New York City
|
1.0%
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
|
North Country
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
0.3%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.1%
|
1.6%
|
1.4%
|
Western New York
|
1.6%
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
Bronx
|
1.10%
|
1.60%
|
1.20%
|
Brooklyn
|
1.20%
|
1.40%
|
1.50%
|
Manhattan
|
0.60%
|
0.70%
|
0.70%
|
Queens
|
1.00%
|
1.20%
|
1.30%
|
Staten Island
|
1.40%
|
1.40%
|
1.40%
Of the 482,891 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
3,398
|
15
|
Allegany
|
200
|
12
|
Broome
|
2,844
|
60
|
Cattaraugus
|
399
|
6
|
Cayuga
|
284
|
9
|
Chautauqua
|
789
|
18
|
Chemung
|
1,199
|
43
|
Chenango
|
304
|
10
|
Clinton
|
192
|
2
|
Columbia
|
641
|
6
|
Cortland
|
399
|
12
|
Delaware
|
159
|
2
|
Dutchess
|
5,318
|
13
|
Erie
|
12,393
|
69
|
Essex
|
190
|
6
|
Franklin
|
77
|
2
|
Fulton
|
358
|
1
|
Genesee
|
371
|
0
|
Greene
|
465
|
1
|
Hamilton
|
16
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
368
|
1
|
Jefferson
|
186
|
0
|
Lewis
|
55
|
0
|
Livingston
|
239
|
5
|
Madison
|
531
|
3
|
Monroe
|
6,671
|
43
|
Montgomery
|
254
|
2
|
Nassau
|
48,494
|
117
|
Niagara
|
1,946
|
8
|
NYC
|
253,740
|
806
|
Oneida
|
2,586
|
12
|
Onondaga
|
4,977
|
31
|
Ontario
|
559
|
10
|
Orange
|
13,139
|
41
|
Orleans
|
360
|
1
|
Oswego
|
582
|
3
|
Otsego
|
364
|
2
|
Putnam
|
1,731
|
15
|
Rensselaer
|
1,021
|
1
|
Rockland
|
17,125
|
62
|
Saratoga
|
1,202
|
12
|
Schenectady
|
1,491
|
6
|
Schoharie
|
100
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
86
|
1
|
Seneca
|
126
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
355
|
2
|
Steuben
|
847
|
30
|
Suffolk
|
47,941
|
126
|
Sullivan
|
1,674
|
6
|
Tioga
|
424
|
11
|
Tompkins
|
534
|
11
|
Ulster
|
2,402
|
7
|
Warren
|
437
|
0
|
Washington
|
326
|
1
|
Wayne
|
377
|
4
|
Westchester
|
39,398
|
110
|
Wyoming
|
163
|
3
|
Yates
|
84
|
3
Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,637. One person who passed away in New York State yesterday was not a New Yorker. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Cattaraugus
|
1
|
Kings
|
1
|
Ontario
|
1
|
Orange
|
1
|
Queens
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
1
|
Westchester
|
1