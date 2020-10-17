Books 4 People Children's Books Complete Series Collection Set (Biff Chip And Kipper, Dr Seuss Library, Winnie The Pooh)
Books 4 People other Children's Books Include: The Ultimate Peppa Pig Collection, Mr Men My Complete Collection Set, Wimpy Kid, Dork Diaries, Alex RiderLEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Books 4 People is not only an amazing discount books hub, but also a bespoke purveyor of children's books. You can get more for your money when you shop at our carefully curated online bookstore for beloved classic titles from Peppa Pig to Winnie the Pooh. We work hard to bring you fantastic series collections for unbeatable prices so you and your child can enjoy hours of reading time together without breaking the bank. In this blog, we've collected some of our most popular children's books series available in complete sets, so you can get the most enjoyment from your storybook characters.
1. Biff, Chip And Kipper Read With Oxford Phonics
Now, for a limited time, you can enjoy 56 books from your favourite trio Biff, Chip and Kipper as they go on countless adventures alongside Oxford Phonics.
Biff, Chip, and Kipper have been benefiting kids worldwide, as they learn to develop their language and reading abilities in fun and interactive ways. Author Roderick Hunt and Illustrator Alex Brychta have worked to create an enriching and engaging learning experience for young children who also love adventure. The books are filled with joyful moments and that also support in helping kids learn to read. These book sets of Biff, Chip, and Kipper have been carefully selected and grouped together to support children's reading development for each age group, making them an ideal choice for your family.
Order your essential Biff, Chip, and Kipper Read with Oxford Phonics Stage 1, 2, 3 Collection 56 Books Set today to support your child's learning to read adventure.
2. Dr Seuss The Cat In The Hats Learning Library
Learn to read and read to learn, with this classic case from the one and only Dr. Seuss and The Cat in the Hat An entertaining and educational collection featuring Dr. Seuss most beloved creation! Come and join The Cat in the Hat in these twenty books jam packed with fantastic facts and fun, and learn about everything from animals to rain forests.
With his unique combination of hilarious stories, zany pictures and riotous rhymes, Dr. Seuss has been delighting young children and helping them learn to read for over fifty years. Creator of the wonderfully anarchic Cat in the Hat, and ranked among the UKs top ten favorite children's authors, Dr. Seuss is a global bestseller, with over half a billion books sold worldwide.
Dr Seuss The Cat in the Hat's Learning Library Collection 20 Books Box Set.
3. Winnie The Pooh Complete Collection
The full collection of 30 glorious and enchanting tales from the Hundred Acre Wood, the Winnie-the-Pooh collection from the brilliant A.A. Milne is presented in a unique gift box. Featuring all of Christopher Robins exploits, these charming hardback stories are enduring literary classics that are bound to delight all ages. Packed full with the adventures of Winnie, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore and the gang as they head off on an expedition to the North Pole and build a house for Eeyore. A wonderful collectable library of beautiful books.
Winnie the Pooh collection 30 Book Box Set is a fabulous box set to add to your child's library collection when you order today.
4. The Ultimate Peppa Pig Collection
Peppa lives with her Mummy, Daddy and baby brother George and likes to have all kinds of fun adventures but most of all she loves jumping in muddy puddles. In this timeless paperback storybook box set, enjoy 50 charming tales about everyone's favourite little piggy, Peppa! From Peppa's first sleepover to the adventures of Prince George and a trip to the Moon. This collection of classic stories is sure to delight any Peppa Pig fan. The perfect gift for any child who is a fan of the show.
The Ultimate Peppa Pig Collection Set (Peppa's Classic 50 Storybooks Box Set)
5. Mr Men My Complete Collection
Young readers will love joining the classic Mr. Men characters including Mr. Bump, Mr. Happy and Little Sunshine as they enjoy everyday experiences and exciting adventures in this incredible 48 set collection.
Mr Men My Complete Collection 48 Books Box Set By Roger Hargreaves
