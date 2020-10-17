Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Oconee County; Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Anderson County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 17, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that:

a skunk found near Outz Road and Queen Drive in Townville, SC has tested positive for rabies. There are no known human exposures reported at this time. One cat was potentially exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The skunk was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on October 14th and was confirmed to have rabies on October 15th.

a skunk found near Lufkin Drive and Branchview Drive in Williamston, SC has tested positive for rabies. There are no known human exposures. One dog was confirmed to have been exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The investigation is ongoing to determine if multiple outdoor pets may have been exposed. The skunk was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on October 13th and was confirmed to have rabies on October 14th.

Please contact DHEC if you know of any possible human or animal exposure. "If you think you have been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch, or the saliva of a possibly infected animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "Be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to DHEC."

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs office during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.

This skunk is the fifth animal in Anderson County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 141 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, 11 of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Anderson County.

This skunk is the fourth animal in Oconee County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 142 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, 10 of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Oconee County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs Offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.