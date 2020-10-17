Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Bank Robbery and an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1900 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Armed Bank Robbery and an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, October 16, 2020, in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest

 

At approximately 2:52 pm, the suspect entered a Wells Fargo Bank at the listed location. The suspect approached a victim and brandished a knife while demanding money from the bank tellers.  The victim was able to escape from the suspect.  The suspect then approached another victim and a struggle ensued.  The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding this case should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.

