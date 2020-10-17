WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Disturbing the Peace by Phone
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A104311
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 16, 2020 at 1:14 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Disturbing the Peace by Phone
ACCUSED: Jennifer Pendriss
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 16, 2020 at approximately 1:14 pm Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order at a residence on Leary Road in the Town of Jericho. It was reported Jennifer Pendriss had sent threatening messages, violating contact conditions set within the abuse prevention order. Pendriss was located at her residence in Richmond and taken into custody without issue. Per order of the court, Pendriss was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $1000.00. Pendriss is due in Burlington Superior Criminal Court on 10/19/2020.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/20, 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center
BAIL: $1000.00
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.