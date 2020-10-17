Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,423 in the last 365 days.

WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Disturbing the Peace by Phone

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A104311

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone

STATION: Williston          

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: October 16, 2020 at 1:14 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Disturbing the Peace by Phone

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Pendriss

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 16, 2020 at approximately 1:14 pm Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order at a residence on Leary Road in the Town of Jericho. It was reported Jennifer Pendriss had sent threatening messages, violating contact conditions set within the abuse prevention order. Pendriss was located at her residence in Richmond and taken into custody without issue. Per order of the court, Pendriss was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $1000.00. Pendriss is due in Burlington Superior Criminal Court on 10/19/2020.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/20, 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: $1000.00

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Disturbing the Peace by Phone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.