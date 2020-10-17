New traffic signals at Volcano Road and Kipimana Street in flashing mode starting Wednesday, Oct. 21

Main, News Posted on Oct 16, 2020 in Highways News

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Hawaii Island motorists that the newly installed traffic signals at Volcano Road (Route 11) and its intersection with Kipimana Street will operate in flashing mode from Wednesday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 25. This temporary action is to alert motorists to the new signals that will serve as traffic control measures at the intersection.

The traffic signals facing Volcano Road will be flashing yellow and those facing Kipimana Street will be flashing red. Motorists are not required to stop during the flashing yellow indication, but should proceed with caution, slow down and remain alert. The flashing red indication should be treated as a stop sign. The traffic signals will be turned on and in normal operation after the morning traffic peak hours on Monday, Oct. 26.

Message boards are currently in place in advance of the new traffic signals in the northbound and southbound directions of Volcano Road notifying motorists of the situation starting Oct. 21.

The Kipimana Traffic Signal Installation Project that began in late May of 2020 as a plan to improve the safety and accessibility for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians at the Volcano Road intersection is nearly complete. HDOT appreciates community patience and support and advises caution when moving through the area as drivers become used to the new signals.

To stay on top of repair, maintenance and improvement projects taking place in your area, visit HDOT’s weekly roadwork list at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

Photos of the completed traffic signal from the various approaches are available at:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Kipimana-Westbound-scaled.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Volcano-Rd-Northbound-scaled.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Volcano-Rd-Southbound-scaled.jpg

