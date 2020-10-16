Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 400 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:03 am, the suspect forcibly entered a building at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, 37 year-old Kilo Andre Carter, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.