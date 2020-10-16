Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of 1st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the 1200 block of 1st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:53 am, the suspect approached the victim, inside of a hotel room, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and the victim fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by the responding officers.

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, 68 year-old Paul Courtois, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).