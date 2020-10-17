HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 17 – OCT. 23, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Oct 16, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Tuesday, Oct. 20, through Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for pavement marking installations.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Ward Avenue and Queen Emma Street overpass on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

5) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for surface treatment work.

6) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

7) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Wakea Street overpass on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for punch list work for the Kapolei Interchange project.

8) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive overpass and Wakea Street overpass on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for punch list work.

9) KAPOLEI

Right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive overpass and Wakea Street overpass on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for signage and irrigation work.

10) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Joint Base PBHH/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

11) WAIPAHU AND KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the H-2 Freeway and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for installation of raised pavement markings.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-1 Freeway on Monday night, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Middle Street on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) HALAWA TO MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Halawa Interchange and Middle Street on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., pole replacements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Shoulder closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp on Thursday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnel, for maintenance work.

Halawa-bound lane will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kaneohe-bound lane will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

3) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Harano Tunnel and Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 9) on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for work in the medials.

4) KANEOHE

Two lane closures on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) MAKAHA

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Leihoku Street and Makaha Valley Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) NANAKULI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Nanaikeola Street and Nanakuli Avenue on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for curb and gutter reconstruction work.

3) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Pohakunui Avenue and Helelua Street on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

4) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

5) WAIANAE (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

The eastbound shoulder and right lane will be closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week. Two lanes will remain open in the eastbound direction and one lane in the westbound direction for morning rush hour. For afternoon rush hour, two lanes will be open in the westbound direction and one lane in the eastbound direction around 3 p.m.

6) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

7) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) HAWAII KAI TO AINA HAINA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Lunalilo Home Road and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

2) HAWAII KAI

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer repair work.

3) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kailua Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming.

4) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions in the vicinity of Ulukahiki Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Pohaku Loa Way and Pupukea Road on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Hauula Homestead Road and Waikulama Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility work.

3) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Kawaipuna Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

4) HAUULA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Kaupau Place and Kahikole Place on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility work.

5) KAAAWA TO KAHUKU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kahana Valley Road and Kuilima Drive on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

6) KAAAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Trout Farm Road on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

7) KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Waiahole Valley Road and Waiahole Homestead Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for bridge repairs.

8) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Laumaka Street on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

9) LAIE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction in. the vicinity of Aakahi Gulch Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility work.

10) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Left turn lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ka Uka Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., for waterline work.

11) MILILANI

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Lanikuhana Avenue on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pavement markings.

12) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

13) PUNALUU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Puhuli Street and Punaluu Valley Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

14) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

15) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Farrington Highway on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work. Traffic may be detoured to Paiwa Street.

16) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and litter removal.

2) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waste removal.

3) KALIHI TO KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway on Monday night, Oct. 19, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road resurfacing.

Kaneohe-bound lanes will be closed on Monday night, Oct. 19. Drivers coming out of Nalanieha Street will not be able to make a right turn onto Likelike Highway.

Honolulu-bound lanes will be closed on Tuesday night, Oct. 20, through Friday morning, Oct. 23.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Pacific Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for flow monitoring.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway in both directions between River Street and Richards Street over a 24-hour period, seven days a week.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Alakea Street and Awa Street on Monday night, Sept. 19, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

6) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of Waiakamilo Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., for restriping work.

7) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Puuhale Road and Middle Street on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

8) KALIHI

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waiakamilo Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for soil sampling.

9) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of the Valkenburgh Street intersection on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Auloa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, for construction activities.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and Wylie Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, for median work.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3) NUUANU

Alternating lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer line work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

4) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NUUANU

Alternating lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions in the vicinity of Dowsett Avenue on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Center lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of South Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for flow monitoring.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction in the vicinity of River Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for utility adjustments.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Two right lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Richards Street and Punchbowl Street, on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for a crane lift.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Keawe Street and Coral Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for flow monitoring.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nanamoana Street and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday night, Oct. 19, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kainehe Street on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

1) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in both directions between Weed Circle and Farrington Highway on Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for restriping work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction between Auiki Road and Puuhale Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Auiki Street and Puuhale Road on Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Sunday night, Oct. 18, through Friday morning, Oct. 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Middle Street in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

