Road Closure I 91 N mm 167.2 near Newport Exit
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Please be advised that I 91 North mm 167.2 just before the Newport exit is going to be closed due to a TT unit rollover.
This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
VSP Derby