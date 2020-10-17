Road Closure I 91 N mm 167.2 near Newport Exit

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Please be advised that I 91 North mm 167.2 just before the Newport exit is going to be closed due to a TT unit rollover.

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

VSP Derby