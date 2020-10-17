Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Road Closure I 91 N mm 167.2 near Newport Exit

Correction: Down to one lane until further notice.

 

Thanks

Derby VSP

 

From: Bulger, Michelle Sent: Friday, October 16, 2020 7:07 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure I 91 N mm 167.2 near Newport Exit

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Derby Barracks

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

Please be advised that I 91 North mm 167.2 just before the Newport exit  is going to be closed due to a TT unit rollover.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Derby

 

 

