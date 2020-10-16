HiSTEP 2020/2021 – Entering the China Market Webinar Series

Posted on Oct 16, 2020 in News

For Immediate Release: October 16, 2020

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) and the State of Hawaii Beijing Office (SHOB) are conducting a webinar series for Hawaii companies on entering the China Market beginning October 22, 2020, via an online platform. All sessions are free and open to public.

The HiSTEP 2020/2021 – China Market Webinar Series will feature 10 sessions on various topics, one session every other week, from starting a business and building a Hawaii branded business in China to marketing and advertising within the Chinese market. The audience will have a chance to learn about the current business environment in China, how to establish a business or connect with businesses in China. Attendees will also learn about different resources that will help their firms to do business in the China market. Participants need to register for each session separately.

Business owners who are interested in exporting to China, placing their products on online platforms, or knowing more about opportunities in China should attend this webinar series. This program will be of great benefit to Hawaii companies to grow their exports into China.

For more information regarding the event date, please see the “Schedules & Registration Information” session below, or go to invest.hawaii.gov/histep-2020-entering-the-china-market-webinar-series.

SCHEDULES & REGISTRATION INFORMATION:

October 22, 2020 (Thursday) – Current Business Environment With China for Hawaii Companies https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DZdNLig_SQGMBhpvnkWevA November 5, 2020 (Thursday) – Opportunities and Challenges When Doing Business in China https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_URJbuL5mT1CpiVhm2E9r-w November 19, 2020 (Thursday) – Steps and Procedures to Start/Establish/Connect Your Business in China https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HIU6ziCcRmSp2ecr2JzHLw December 3, 2020 (Thursday) – Marketing and Advertising in China https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KEYvCcGdT-qXNbJy5a303w December 17, 2020 (Thursday) – E-commerce in China https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zFHZ0qO9TUaurGoDmv9mvg December 29, 2020 (Tuesday) – The Power of Promoting Businesses by Social Media in China https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6K11_AhER0qVkCL4jY0RxA January 14, 2021 (Thursday) – Building a Hawaii Business Brand in China https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lAqQuBFWSveqRqUP6a1QIg January 28, 2021 (Thursday) – Study Abroad from Chinese Students https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8XmgLwYYQwSNAclQhN30vg February 25, 2021 (Thursday) – Travel and Tourism https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_InrNtA9dReunEic4hUVhTA March 11, 2021 (Thursday) – Perspectives from Hawaii Businesses Successful in China https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PKVEM8uZQo-bHuIlHsibKQ

About the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

Media Contact: Dennis Ling (808) 587-2755 invest.hawaii.gov