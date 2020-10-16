Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203374

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian                             

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/16/2020 0743 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harlow Rd, Sharon

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jasper Digby                                               

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/16/2020, at approximately 0743 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks

responded to a call for service on Harlow Rd in Sharon. Upon further investigation Jasper Digby was found to be in violation of Conditions of Release which were issued to him on 10/14/2020. Digby was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. A Judge was contacted who set $200 bail, and Digby was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 @ 12:30 pm             

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility      

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

