Royalton Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release

CASE#: 20B203374

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/16/2020 0743 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harlow Rd, Sharon

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jasper Digby

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/16/2020, at approximately 0743 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks

responded to a call for service on Harlow Rd in Sharon. Upon further investigation Jasper Digby was found to be in violation of Conditions of Release which were issued to him on 10/14/2020. Digby was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. A Judge was contacted who set $200 bail, and Digby was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 @ 12:30 pm

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

