Royalton Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 20B203374
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/16/2020 0743 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Harlow Rd, Sharon
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jasper Digby
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/16/2020, at approximately 0743 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks
responded to a call for service on Harlow Rd in Sharon. Upon further investigation Jasper Digby was found to be in violation of Conditions of Release which were issued to him on 10/14/2020. Digby was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. A Judge was contacted who set $200 bail, and Digby was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 @ 12:30 pm
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
