Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,418 in the last 365 days.

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Interface, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against  Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE). The investigation focuses on the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release announcing “Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations[.]” The press release further stated that “[t]he SEC’s order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP.”   On this news, the price of Interface shares fell declined on September 29, 2020, the next trading day, to close at $6.18.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Interface securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Interface, Inc.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.