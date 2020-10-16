Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Press Release - FAA Proposes $464,300 Civil Penalty Against American Southeast Inflatables and Oxygen, Inc., for Alleged Maintenance Violations

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $464,300 civil penalty against American Southeast Inflatables and Oxygen, Inc., for allegedly performing unauthorized and improper maintenance work on emergency equipment.

The FAA alleges that between June 2018 and January 2019, the Miami-based company performed unauthorized and improper maintenance on two evacuation slides and one safety raft and installed them on a Boeing 737. All three pieces of equipment failed to work properly when the crew deployed them after the aircraft overran the end of the runway at Jacksonville Naval Air Station and came to rest in the St. Johns River on May 3, 2019.

The FAA also alleges that American Southeast performed unauthorized maintenance on an additional 41 emergency evacuation slides between December 2017 and May 2019. Furthermore, the FAA alleges the company failed to have a sufficient number of employees with proper training and expertise to ensure maintenance was performed according to FAA regulations.

The company has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the agencys enforcement letter.

