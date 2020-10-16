Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Commercial Fishing Resource Funding committees to meet by webinar Oct. 27

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund will meet jointly on Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m. by webinar.

Members of the public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations in real-time by joining online. Directions for calling in by phone or joining the webinar online, including information on system requirements and testing are available here

Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting. Members of the public may submit written comments to the commission in two ways:

  1. Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted until noon Oct. 23 through an online format that can be reached by clicking here.
  2. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to October 2020 CFRF Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by the division by noon Oct. 23.

Public comment will not be accepted through email.

Agenda items include reviewing and voting on proposals for the 2021 funding cycle from the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund.

WHO:

N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund

WHAT:

Review and vote on proposals for the 2021 funding cycle

WHEN:

Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Meeting by Webinar Link to the WebEx Meeting

 

