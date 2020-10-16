Ramp Closures and Mill Street Lane Reductions for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight spaghetti bowl ramp closures and Mill Street lane reductions will take place in October and November as construction progresses on the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project in Reno.

Oct. 17 to Nov. 14 – 7a.m.-4p.m. weekdays- Westbound lanes of Mill Street reduced near Interstate 580: Westbound lanes of Mill Street will be reduced and shifted beneath I-580 to Golden Lane from 7a.m.-4p.m. weekdays as utilities are moved in advance of future interstate improvements.

Westbound lanes of Mill Street will be reduced and shifted beneath I-580 to Golden Lane from 7a.m.-4p.m. weekdays as utilities are moved in advance of future interstate improvements. Oct. 27, 28 and Nov. 1- 9p.m. to 6a.m. - Overnight closures of westbound I-580 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp: Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp closed 9p.m.-6a.m. nightly Oct. 27, 28 and Nov. 1 with a detour via to northbound U.S. 395 to Oddie Boulevard. Crews will conduct temporary paving and earthwork.

Nov. 8 and 9 – 9p.m.-6a.m. nightly- Southbound I-580 off-ramp to Mill Street closed: The southbound I-580 ramp to Mill Street will be closed between 9p.m.-6a.m. Nov. 8 and 9 as utility trenching and conduit installation takes place. Detour available via Plumb and Kietzke lanes. Mill Street will be open in both directions, with lane reductions.

The southbound I-580 ramp to Mill Street will be closed between 9p.m.-6a.m. Nov. 8 and 9 as utility trenching and conduit installation takes place. Detour available via Plumb and Kietzke lanes. Mill Street will be open in both directions, with lane reductions. Reminder- New Traffic Configuration Began Oct. 13: As of Oct. 13, all traffic on northbound I-580 from Mill Street to the spaghetti bowl has been shifted to the right side of the freeway. All exits are accessible from the right-hand lanes.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.