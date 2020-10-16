FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT's goDCgo Celebrates 10 Years of Advancing Sustainable Transportation in the District

(WASHINGTON, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) celebrates the 10th anniversary of goDCgo, the District program that promotes sustainable travel options to help reduce traffic, stress on infrastructure, and air pollution.

“We are very proud of goDCgo’s success in providing employers, commuters, residents, and visitors with the information and assistance they need to make informed choices about traveling in the District,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “We look forward to many more milestones in prioritizing the Bowser administration’s commitment to making DC the greenest, healthiest, and most livable city in the nation.”

Established in 2010, goDCgo focuses on increasing awareness and building support for sustainable travel options, such as transit, walking, biking, and carpooling to destinations across the District. Through outreach and community engagement, the program has made a substantial impact in changing commuter behaviors and helping businesses contribute to the District’s sustainability goals.

Since its launch, goDCgo has:

Helped 313,000 people shift to a clean commute

Decreased traffic by cutting 120 million single-occupancy vehicle trips

Eliminated 357,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the air

Saved 82 million gallons of gasoline

As the District’s transportation demand management program, goDCgo provides complimentary transit resources and consulting services to DC organizations and commuters through the Capital Bikeshare Community Partners Program; Employer, Residential, School, and Hospitality Services; and Transportation Ambassadors programs, saving money, reducing congestion, and improving the quality of life for residents and commuters.

For more information about DDOT’s goDCgo program, please visit goDCgo.com.

###

The mission of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is to enhance the quality of life for District residents and visitors by ensuring that people, goods, and information move efficiently and safely with minimal adverse impact on residents and the environment.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.