Your Skin, but Better: NUDESTIX Debuts Vegan NudeFix Cream Concealer

Nudestix Logo NudeFix Cream Concealer Range NudeFix Cream Concealer - Nude 5.5

The New Cream-based Concealer Features Vegan Powered, Skin Loving Botanicals.

We all want skin to look like skin! Powered with lightweight skin-loving ingredients, & super-gel technology that hugs, moves with your skin, so it's never cakey, never drying and stays put all day!” — Taylor Frankel, Co-Founder of Nudestix

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its multi-tasking makeup assortment that enhances your natural beauty, NUDESTIX releases its latest complexion launch, NudeFix Cream Concealer. Joining the complexion portfolio, the versatile concealer not only hides imperfections but boasts an array of vegan powered, skin loving botanical extracts with benefits.

The NudeFix Cream Concealer uses super-gel technology to fill lines and smooth texture. The soft and flexible formula hugs the skin for long-wearing, water-resistant coverage that stays in place throughout the day. The concealer also absorbs oil and sebum, preventing oxidation and combating oily skin. Like all NUDESTIX formulas, the NudeFix Cream Concealer looks and feels like nude skin, but better. The lightweight formula makes it easy for buildable coverage and helps perfect uneven pigmentation, blemishes, redness, and under-eye darkness. Light-diffusing minerals brighten skin tone for a flawless complexion. The liquid concealer comes with an easy-to-use doe foot wand for simple, flawless application. Available in 13 shades, the formula features shade adjusting pigments to blend seamlessly with your natural skin tone for a perfect shade match.

The concealer is packed with powerful natural ingredients including sweet berry extract, which has anti-inflammatory properties to help reduce redness and irritation and natural AHA to speed up wound healing. Arctium lappa root extract helps with microbiome balance, in addition to reducing acne and erythema, and strengthening the skin barrier. Vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5 increase skin hydration while sodium hyaluronate helps in moisturizing the skin. Added zinc oxide reduces blue light damage that can be caused when using electronic devices such as cell phones, computers, and more.

Available in 13 shades: Nude 1, Nude 2, Nude 3, Nude 4, Nude 4.5, Nude 5, Nude 5.5, Nude 6, Nude 7, Nude 8, Nude 9, Nude 10 and Nude 11. NudeFix Cream Concealer is available on NUDESTIX.com & Sephora.com on Sept 4th and retails for $28 USD / $35 CAD. NUDESTIX.com is now available for international shipping to US, Canada, UK, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and Japan.

ABOUT NUDESTIX

NUDESTIX is the brainchild of sisters Ally and Taylor Frankel (as well as their chemical engineer mother, Jenny Frankel), who love all-out natural makeup, opting for that barely-there look with only a touch of color to accentuate their finest features. After explaining that current makeup brands and collections simply don’t appeal to their no-nonsense attitude, they created NUDESTIX. NUDESTIX believes that your natural skin should thrive, and that you only need to cover here and there to get that perfectly, “go nude but better”