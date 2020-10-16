Hwy 56 paving project completed from Taopi to LeRoy (Oct. 16, 2020)

LEROY, Minn. — Paving work on Hwy 56 between Taopi and LeRoy has been completed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Ulland Brothers, the prime contractor on this $1.6 million project, finished the paving and culvert repair work this week on the 7.3 miles of Hwy 56.

While this project is complete, motorists should remember that not all road construction projects are done for the season.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

