Gov. Henry McMaster Announces Minority, Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Grant Application Start

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. McMaster today announced that two new South Carolina CARES Act grant programs, the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, will begin accepting applications on Monday, October 19, 2020. The programs will provide financial reimbursement to South Carolina's small businesses and nonprofits for COVID-19 related financial or operational impacts.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of South Carolina's economy, and many small businesses have been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "These grants will help keep the doors open at many of our small businesses and will invigorate and accelerate our economic recovery. I encourage every single eligible small business and nonprofit to use resources available through accelerateSC to be prepared to apply for the program with it opens Monday."

The Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program will reimburse qualified recipients from $2,500 to $25,000. To qualify, minority and small businesses must employ 25 or fewer employees and be physically located in South Carolina. A full list of grant eligibility requirements can be found on the accelerateSC website.

The Nonprofit Relief Grant Program will reimburse qualified recipients from $2,500 to $50,000. To qualify, nonprofits must be designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the Internal Revenue Service, be registered as a public charity with the South Carolina Secretary of State, and be physically located in South Carolina. A full list of grant eligibility requirements can be found on accelerateSC's website.

The online application process for both grants will open Monday, Oct. 19, and run through Sunday, Nov. 1. At that time, the application can be accessed on the accelerateSC website. For help with the application process contact the SC Cares Call Center at 803-670-5170 or by email at SCCares@admin.sc.gov.