EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region Names Kenneth Overbey as Chief Executive Officer

Kenneth Overbey will succeed Jim Carrier, who is retiring as CEO of EmergeOrtho–Triangle and Co-CEO of EmergeOrtho, effective April 1, 2021.
DURHAM, North Carolina, October 19, 2020 — EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region, names Kenneth Overbey, FACHE, as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Overbey will succeed Jim Carrier, who is retiring as CEO of EmergeOrtho–Triangle Region and Co-CEO of EmergeOrtho, effective April 1, 2021.
— David Musante, M.D.
Mr. Overbey has more than 25 years of senior level management, including experience in ambulatory, outpatient, and physician practice operation management. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Proliance Surgeons of Seattle, Washington, one of the largest independent surgical practices in the United States.
“For the previous 25 years, I have expanded my knowledge and experience with large physician groups across the country, and I am now excited to return to North Carolina and serve the community and region where I have grown up, raised my family, and lived the majority of my life,” said Mr. Overbey. “Bringing that knowledge home and serving our regional community in orthopedic care is a fulfilling and exciting opportunity.”
During Mr. Overbey’s time at Proliance Surgeons, there has been substantial growth within the practice. Mr. Overbey and his team successfully added nine surgical specialties at Proliance, including Orthopedics, General Surgery, ENT, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, OB-GYN, Urology, Podiatry, and Plastic Surgery. The additions included 34 practices, 21 ASC’s, over 425 providers, and 2200 employees. Combined, the groups performed more than 85,000 surgical procedures annually.
“I chose EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region not only because it brings me home, but because the senior leadership team’s significant tenure demonstrated the physician’s commitment to employees and patients. That was an important consideration in my decision to accept this position. The physicians and executive leadership are committed to “first in class” care and creating a work environment where I believe I can best lead a successful team,” Mr. Overbey stated. “I will build on the continued success of EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region as the premier provider of musculoskeletal care in the region, while also promoting EmergeOrtho as an orthopedic leader with national influence.”
Mr. Overbey received his undergraduate degree in Economics from North Carolina State University and a MBA/MHA with a concentration in Health Care Administration from Pfeiffer University. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Certified Administrator of Surgery Centers. Mr. Overbey also serves as a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, and Medical Group Management Association.
“Ken’s demeanor and management style will foster a smooth transition into his new role as CEO, and I look forward to working with him early next year as he joins the practice,” said Jim Carrier, current CEO of EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region.
“Ken Overbey’s breadth of knowledge in finance, practice management and ASC management and his vision for the future is exactly what we were looking for at EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region,” said David Musante, M.D., President of EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region. “Ken has strong roots in the region and a desire to make a long-term commitment to the EmergeOrtho team. We are confident Ken will help us achieve our goals in the next chapter of EmergeOrtho and are very excited to have him aboard.”
About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region
Since 1952, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region has been providing high quality, streamlined, patient-centered care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle area practices consist of 18 locations covering 10 counties, including 12 Urgent Care clinics located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Durham, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Wake Forest, and Wilson.
