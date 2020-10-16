Two Farms Inc. to Close Route 29 (First Avenue) for Roadway Realignment in Collegeville Borough

​King of Prussia, PA – Two Farms Inc., is planning to close Route 29 (First Avenue) in Collegeville Borough, Montgomery County, on Friday, October 30, through Saturday, November 14, for roadway realignment, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Route 29 (First Avenue) will be closed to motorists between Ridge Pike/Main Street and Route 113 (Bridge Road). Motorists will be directed to use Ridge Pike/Main Street and Route 113 (Bridge Road); and

Route 29 (First Avenue) will be closed to trucks between Ridge Pike/Main Street and Ott Road. Trucks will be directed to use Ott Road, Township Line Road and Ridge Pike/Main Street.

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Two Farms Inc., will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

