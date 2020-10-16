Northbound I-579 Bridge Inspection Begins Sunday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the northbound approach to the I-579 Veterans Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Sunday, October 18 weather permitting.

Inspection activities requiring a single-lane restriction will occur on the northbound I-579 approach to the Veterans Bridge according to the following schedule:

Sunday, October 18 – 6 a.m. to noon

Monday through Wednesday, October 19-21 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No restrictions will occur in the southbound direction.

Crews from the Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #