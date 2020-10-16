Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northbound I-579 Bridge Inspection Begins Sunday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the northbound approach to the I-579 Veterans Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Sunday, October 18 weather permitting.

Inspection activities requiring a single-lane restriction will occur on the northbound I-579 approach to the Veterans Bridge according to the following schedule: 

  • Sunday, October 18 – 6 a.m. to noon

  • Monday through Wednesday, October 19-21 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No restrictions will occur in the southbound direction.

Crews from the Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

