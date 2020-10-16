Senator Santarsiero Announces $625,000 in State Grants for Local Trail Development

BUCKS COUNTY – October 16, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $625,000 in state grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to New Britain Township and Solebury Township for the development of two trails. Under the Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant program, New Britain Township will receive $225,000 for the development of the Neshaminy Greenway Trail, while Solebury Township will receive $400,000 for the development of the Route 202 Parkway Trail in Solebury Township and New Hope Borough.

“The Neshaminy Greenway Trail in New Britain Township will increase the length of the existing trail by more than half a mile, expanding recreational access, while creating a new trail head,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “Similarly, the Route 202 Parkway Trail development project will expand the already existing 8.5 mile trail along route 202 to include a stretch between New Hope and Solebury. Both of these projects will provide additional recreational opportunities for our community, further highlighting the beauty of our local natural resources.”

The DCNR Recreation and Conservation grant program is funded with a variety of state and federal funding sources including, the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund (Key 93) which includes Key-Community and Key-Land Trust; the Environmental Stewardship Fund (ESF); the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF); Pennsylvania Trails fund (PRT – federal source); Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program (HA); and the ATV Restricted Management Account Fund (ATV).

For more information on the Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants, visit the DCNR website.

