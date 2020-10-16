Dr. Rita Baranwal’s Statement on DOE Cost-Share Approval Award for UAMPS Carbon Free Power Project

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has approved a multi-year cost share award to a new special purpose entity named Carbon Free Power Project, LLC, an entity wholly owned by Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS), that could provide up to $1.4 billion to help demonstrate and deploy a 12-module NuScale power plant located at Idaho National Laboratory. The agreement serves as a funding vehicle and is subject to future appropriations by Congress. Construction for UAMPS' Carbon Free Power Project is expected to begin in December 2025, with the first power module operating at the lab by 2029. Below is a statement from Dr. Rita Baranwal, the Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy.

“DOE's recent agreement for UAMPS' Carbon Free Power Project is a big step forward in helping to lower the risk of first-of-a-kind advanced nuclear technologies like NuScale Power. Global leadership starts at home and this project will be instrumental in the deployment of SMRs around the world.”

- Assistant Secretary Dr. Rita Baranwal

Read more on the UAMPS agreement HERE.