Norwegian Executive Ragnar Horn is Appointed to Board for W Sportsmedia and Visma Ski Classics

W Sportsmedia announces new board member, Ragnar Horn.

NEW YORK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwegian executive Ragnar Horn was recently named a new board member of the sports marketing firm W Sportsmedia and Visma Ski Classics.

W Sportsmedia is an international sport marketing firm headquartered in Höganäs, Sweden. The company operates across the sports industry value chain with international media productions, media rights distribution, management of international sports events, and athlete representation. It is the rights-holder to Visma Ski Classics, a worldwide long-distance cross-country skiing cup competition. Debuting in January of 2011, today it consists of ten of the world’s most prestigious and traditional ski events from Marcialonga in Italy to Vasaloppet in Sweden and Birkebeinerrennet in Norway. With 25 professional teams and 50,000 amateur skiers competing together, the races are televised in more than 70 countries around the world with more than 20 million viewers.

“I have followed the development of Visma Ski Classics and have been fascinated by how the Pro Tour has gotten better year-by-year. I am now happy to be able to share my experiences in business and from my passion for cross-country skiing,” said Horn.

Like most Norwegian children, Ragnar Horn started skiing and competing in cross-country skiing at a young age. He attended university in the United States where he also competed in the American University Series, and he skied Vasaloppet for the first time in 1999. Horn has since moved back to Norway, and within the last decade skiing has become an even bigger part of his life since his three children have grown. He is a co-sponsor for Team Ragde Eiendom -- one of the best professional ski marathon racing teams in the world -- and has also placed in the top ten in his age group in recent years in the Vasaloppet and Marcialonga races.

“I have gotten better over the years. Since I have been a co-sponsor of Team Ragde Eiendom, I have been able to train and spend some time with the team. It has made me raise my level step-by-step” said Horn. “I am humble about the assignments but eager to apply my various business experiences and passion for cross-country skiing towards the continued development of W Sportsmedia and Visma Ski Classics.”

About Ragnar Horn

Ragnar Horn is the founder and chairman of Taconic AS, a Norwegian private investment company that primarily invests in real estate and offshore projects. Prior to Taconic, Horn was the chairman and principal shareholder of RS Platou, one of the largest ship brokerage firms in the world that was founded in 1936 by his grandfather. In 2015, Horn led the merger of RS Platou with Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

Horn has also held positions on the board for several private and public Norwegian companies. He is currently a board member of Eiendomsspar and Victoria Eiendom, two leading Scandinavian real estate companies, and is also a member of Harvard’s Global Advisory Council.

He is involved with several non-profits, and is a member of the Global Leadership Council of Right to Play, an international non-profit organization that empowers vulnerable children to overcome the effects of war, poverty, and disease around the world through sport and play.

Horn holds a BA cum laude in economics from Williams College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Prior to attending Williams College, Horn had two years of officer training at Norway’s Cavalry Officer Candidate School.