Check out these F&G resources for a refresher on field dressing big game, upland birds

No matter what kind of game you’re hunting, the hunt doesn’t end after the harvest. Properly field dressing your quarry is the crucial next step in getting delicious wild game meat from the field to your table.

Field dressing can sometimes seem like the most challenging part of the hunt, especially among those who have never hunted before.

To make it less intimidating, Fish and Game provides a number of resources for hunters who need a refresher about how to field dress wild game, including how-to videos for big game animals and upland game birds, as well as a virtual reality elk field dressing tutorial for people with an Oculus Rift VR headset. Check out the videos and link below.

Download Elk Field Dressing VR tutorial: https://gimmworks.itch.io/idaho-fish-and-game-vr-elk-field-dressing-simulation