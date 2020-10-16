Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,409 in the last 365 days.

California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Acting Director on September Employment Numbers

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s (EDD) release of the state’s employment data from September, California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following joint statement with the Acting Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), Chris Dombrowski:

“California’s unemployment rate decreased from an adjusted 11.2% in August to 11% in September. As we work to see more businesses reopen, it must be done safely — balancing reopening while being mindful of COVID-19 trendlines we see around the state, country, and world and how those trend lines impact our collective future. The State’s equity metrics for a safe reopening reflect not just a commitment to ensuring that low-income neighborhoods and people of color are included in all of our public health efforts but that they are also prioritized as we build back the economy.”

You just read:

California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Acting Director on September Employment Numbers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.