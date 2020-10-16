California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Acting Director on September Employment Numbers

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s (EDD) release of the state’s employment data from September, California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following joint statement with the Acting Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), Chris Dombrowski:

“California’s unemployment rate decreased from an adjusted 11.2% in August to 11% in September. As we work to see more businesses reopen, it must be done safely — balancing reopening while being mindful of COVID-19 trendlines we see around the state, country, and world and how those trend lines impact our collective future. The State’s equity metrics for a safe reopening reflect not just a commitment to ensuring that low-income neighborhoods and people of color are included in all of our public health efforts but that they are also prioritized as we build back the economy.”